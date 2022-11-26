Local athletes to keep an eye on this winter

Editor’s note: This is the second of a three part series featuring athletes chosen by area coaches.

LEXINGTON — As 2022-2023 winter sports arrived quickly, here are some local athletes to watch for this season.

MINUTEMAIDS

“We’re an incredibly young team this year after graduating seven seniors and four starters from last season’s team. The positive side about this is giving kids a chance to compete for varsity spots and they’ll get an opportunity to be a bigger part of the program,” stated Head Coach Robb Koerting.

The Maids return senior Marissa Garcia and sophomore Hannah Scharff who are returning letter winners. Sophomores Kianna Clouse and Abrianna Reynosa are new faces to the varsity roster this season.

Garcia had 3.3 PPG, 1.2 APG, 3.7 RPG and 1.4 SPG last year. Last season, Scharff had 0.9 PPG, 0.2 APG, 1.8 RPG and 0.2 SPG.

Koerting said, “I’m really excited about the group of kids we have. These girls are willing to work hard, are coachable, want to compete and are genuinely fun to be around.”

GOTHENBURG

As the Swedes hit the mat this winter looking for a successful season here are some wrestlers to keep your eye on.

Seniors returning to the mat are Abel Flores, Kaden Margritz, Brandon Schriner and Jacob Olson.

Coach Tim Negley said, “All four of them had a pretty good season last year and look to build on that as they finish their high school careers on a good note.”

The Swedes have a young, inexperienced team this year but Negley stated, “We also have a couple of younger wrestlers that could have a breakout season, but we will have to wait and see.”

This season the lady Swedes will have five or six out but none are returning qualifiers. “We will have a couple of freshmen that should have a fair amount of success this season. The one that stands out the most will be Abby Negley who started to prove herself last summer while beating a state qualifier from last season.”

LADY EAGLES

The lady Eagles had a 17 and nine record last season. They were fourth in the Fort Kearny Conference and were 2021-2022 District Runner-ups in Class D1.

“We bring back a lot of experience with four returning starters. We look to be extremely competitive. Being one game away from State last season has us focused and motivated to work toward that success again this season,” commented Coach Janessa Bergman.

The lady Eagles have five returning letter winners on the team this season. Natalie Wood is a five foot ten junior that has started two years in a row. Wood was named FKC first team last season with 11.1 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 1 APG and 1.5 SPG. Wood was also named on the Kearney Hub third team and the Lincoln Journal Star Honorable Mention.

JoLee Ryan is a five foot nine junior and a two year starter. She had 10.8 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 1.7 APG, 1.3 SPG and 1 BPG last season. JoLee was named Honorable Mention for the Kearney Hub, Lincoln Journal Star and the Omaha World Herald.

Ashlyn Florell is a five foot six junior that returns as a starter for the second year. She had 4.3 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 1.8 APG and 1.8 SPG.

Ella Luther is a returning senior that stands five foot two with 4.3 PPG, 1.7 RPG, 2.0 APG and 1.6 SPG last season.

Gracyn Luther is a junior guard that is five foot three and had 1.0 PPG, 1.4 RPG, 1.0 APG and 0.6 SPG last year.

The lady Eagles have four newcomers that have the potential to contribute a lot to the team. Adysen McCarter, Daisy Ryan, Gracen Hughes and Chloe Svarvari are the fresh faces to watch for on the court this season.

OVERTON BOYS

The Eagles are approaching the season with a new coach and new theories to jump start the year.

“Blake Ecklund is a senior that has shown early success this pre-season,” mentioned Coach Cole Robinson.

In his junior year, Ecklund had 1.6 PPG, 0.1 APG, 2.5 RPG and 0.4 SPG.

Noah Lees, Will Kulhanek, Brenden McCarter, Braden Fleischman and Alex Banzhaf are a group of juniors that will be worth keeping an eye on.

Lees had 3.3 PPG, 1.1 APG, 2.7 RPG and 1.1 SPG in the 2021-2022 season. Kulhanek had 6.8 PPG, 0.5 APG, 2.6 RPG, 0.8 SPG and 0.2 BPG last year. Fleischman had 8.3 PPG, 0.9 APG, 7.0 RPG and 1.1 SPG last season. Banzhaf had 3.8 PPG, 0.8 APG, 2.4 RPG and 1.4 SPG last season as a sophomore.

Coach Robinson said, “These guys are working very hard for us and are ready to go this season.”

Good luck this season to all the area athletes and coaches!