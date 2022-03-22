Local athletes named to Southwest Conference Basketball All-Conference Teams 2021-2022

Girls Basketball
First Team
- Kya Scott, Broken Bow, senior
- Kendyl Delimont, Ainsworth, sophomore
- Kailyn Scott, Broken Bow, senior
- Ellarey Harm, Gothenburg, junior
- Kynlee Strauser, Gothenburg, junior
Second Team
- Gabby Caskey, Ogallala, senior
- Sloane Branham Beck, Minden, junior
- Kaitlyn Nelson, Ainsworth, senior
- Shawna Wilkinson, McCook, junior
- Peyton Doucet, McCook, senior
Third Team
- Kailee Kellum, Valentine, junior
- Kinsie Land, Minden, freshman
- Bira Delimont, Ainsworth, senior
- Megan Dyer, Cozad, junior
- Ashlyn Richeson, Gothenburg, sophomore
Conference Coach of the Year: Kassie Schuett, Gothenburg
People are also reading…
Boys Basketball
First Team
- Jeron Gager, Ogallala, junior
- Evan Humphrey, McCook, junior
- Carter Nelson, Ainsworth, sophomore
- Jacob Weatherly, Cozad, senior
- Adam Dugger, McCook, junior
Second Team
- Caden Bradley, Minden, junior
- Corbin Murphy, Ogallala, senior
- Carter Harsin, Minden, junior
- Wes Geiken, Gothenburg, junior
- Keegan Baxter, Broken Bow, senior
Third Team
- Race McClure, Ogallala, junior
- Traegan McNally, Ainsworth, sophomore
- Ian Shaw, Ogallala, junior
- Nolan Wetovick, Cozad, senior
- Cole Cappel, McCook, senior
Conference Coach of the Year: Andy Gillen, Ogallala