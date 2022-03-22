 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local athletes named to Southwest Conference Basketball All-Conference Teams 2021-2022

_Q9A9131.JPG

Jacob Weatherly, Cozad, first team

Girls Basketball

First Team

  • Kya Scott, Broken Bow, senior
  • Kendyl Delimont, Ainsworth, sophomore
  • Kailyn Scott, Broken Bow, senior
  • Ellarey Harm, Gothenburg, junior
  • Kynlee Strauser, Gothenburg, junior

Second Team

  • Gabby Caskey, Ogallala, senior
  • Sloane Branham Beck, Minden, junior
  • Kaitlyn Nelson, Ainsworth, senior
  • Shawna Wilkinson, McCook, junior
  • Peyton Doucet, McCook, senior

Third Team

  • Kailee Kellum, Valentine, junior
  • Kinsie Land, Minden, freshman
  • Bira Delimont, Ainsworth, senior
  • Megan Dyer, Cozad, junior
  • Ashlyn Richeson, Gothenburg, sophomore

Conference Coach of the Year: Kassie Schuett, Gothenburg

Boys Basketball

First Team

  • Jeron Gager, Ogallala, junior
  • Evan Humphrey, McCook, junior
  • Carter Nelson, Ainsworth, sophomore
  • Jacob Weatherly, Cozad, senior
  • Adam Dugger, McCook, junior

Second Team

  • Caden Bradley, Minden, junior
  • Corbin Murphy, Ogallala, senior
  • Carter Harsin, Minden, junior
  • Wes Geiken, Gothenburg, junior
  • Keegan Baxter, Broken Bow, senior

Third Team

  • Race McClure, Ogallala, junior
  • Traegan McNally, Ainsworth, sophomore
  • Ian Shaw, Ogallala, junior
  • Nolan Wetovick, Cozad, senior
  • Cole Cappel, McCook, senior

Conference Coach of the Year: Andy Gillen, Ogallala

