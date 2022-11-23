Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LEXINGTON — The 2022-2023 Nebraska Coaches Association released the All-State teams for girls golf, boys tennis, boys cross country and girls cross country.

There were four Minutemen that were named for All-State boys tennis. All seniors receiving Honorable Mention are Greysen Strauss, Dru Truax, Morgan Bailey and Andres Salinas.

For the boys Cross Country, Minuteman Jayden Ureste was named as one of two runners as Class B Super-State. The Minutemen runners that made the Class B All-State team were Miguel Cruz-Mendoza and Oscar Aguado-Mendez.

Gothenburg Swede Parker Graves was named on the Class C All-State team.

Congratulations to all the area athletes on their hardwork!