Local area sees minor relief from the ongoing drought thanks to recent snowfall

DAWSON COUNTY — There has been some minor improvement in the ongoing drought conditions across the local area due in part to the recent rounds of snowfall.

The United States Drought Monitor was updated on Thursday and looking locally, the Extreme Drought, D3, conditions were pulled back from Dawson County, save a small portion of the southwest corner. Areas north of the Platte River remain under moderate drought, D1, conditions.

Nearly all of Gosper County still remains under D3 conditions, with some improvement on the eastern side of the county, running from north to south.

Across the state, 28 percent is under D2 conditions or worse. Normal moisture or higher will be needed over the next three months to help alleviate the current moisture deficit.

According to the National Weather Service in Hastings, while there has been wet snowfall, it only puts a small dent into a 4-8 inch moisture deficit which exists across the area over a nine month period.

Looking ahead, the area is likely to see overall warmer than normal and drier than normal conditions through March, April and May, according to NWS Hastings.