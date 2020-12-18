Local area sees around 3-4 inches of snowfall on Tuesday, but unlikely to affect drought

LEXINGTON — The most recent winter system dropped between three to four inches of snow across the area, but it is unlikely to effect the drought.

Snowfall on Tuesday, Dec. 15 compounded snow which was already on the ground from the system which passed through the area on Friday, Dec. 11.

It was the first real blast of winter for the region, which proved a shock. The area had just enjoyed unseasonably high temperatures just on Wednesday of last week, two days before the snow fell.

Around the area, people had to grab their shovels and snow blowers to clear the snow, the first significant amount of the 2020-2021 winter season. Snowplows and loaders were busy throughout the day clearing the roads.

The Nebraska State Patrol reported several slide-offs on I-80, between Kearney and Grand Island, on Friday.

State Patrol Public Relations Director Cody Thomas said last weekend troopers conducted 206 motorists assist and responded to 55 crashes, on Tuesday there were 58 assists and 20 crashes.

According to National Weather Service – Hastings meteorologist Julia Berg, measurements taken at the Canady steam plant, roughly four miles southeast of Lexington, recorded a total of 4.5 inches on Tuesday.