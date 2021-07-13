Local area pummeled by winds up to 78 mph, tree branches downed, power knocked out

Wind gusts in Odessa and Kearney were in the 60 to 65 mph range. In Odessa, one large branch snapped and smashed a pickup’s wind shield. There were multiple tree limbs blown down in Kearney, with some smaller trees snapped off at the base.

In Phelps County, winds were around 60 mph, power poles were snapped in Holdrege.

The highest wind gusts reported in Central Nebraska was 84 mph at the Grand Island Airport.

Power outages were reported by the Dawson Public Power District throughout their coverage area in the Platte River Valley, including around Gothenburg, Cozad, Lexington and Sumner. Further east, Elm Creek, Odessa, Riverdale, Amherst, Kearney, Gibbon, Ravenna and Shelton were all impacted.

According to DPPD Manager of Customer Service, Marsha Banzhaf, calls started coming about power outages at 9:40 p.m. They logged 98 calls in just over two hours.

Banzhaf said system wide, a total of 1,100 meters were affected by the first storm and about 1,500 were affected by the second round of storms, mostly in the North Platte area.

She said in total DPPD serves 23,000 meeters, so the storms kept them busy, but they weren’t as bad as what some utility providers experience over the weekend.