Local area pummeled by winds up to 78 mph, tree branches downed, power knocked out

LEXINGTON — Wide spread wind damage occurred across the area during the evening of Friday, July 9, winds gusted from 64 to 78 mph throughout the local area.
During the late afternoon on Friday, storms began to initiate along a cold front across western Nebraska and the Panhandle move to the southeast. Storms began to become linear and formed a large line, also known as a mesoscale convective system.
Angela Pfannkuch, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Hastings, said the storm system, “got its act together,” and matured before it impacted the area and barreled through, finally exiting around midnight.
Around 10 p.m. the storm complex had reached the local area, severe thunderstorm warnings were blanketed throughout the area as the wind began to increase.
Severe wind gusts were noted across Dawson County, 71 mph north of Gothenburg, 65 mph near Cozad, 66 mph in Lexington, 70 mph near Sumner and a peak of 78 two miles north of Overton.
For perspective, category one hurricane wind speeds are between 74-95 mph.
Extensive tree damage was noted in Eddyville and many branches of varying sizes were down in Lexington.
As the storm entered Buffalo County, the winds caused near zero visibility and the gusts overturned a semi and its trailer near the Elm Creek I-80 exit. Trailers and campers were also reported blown over in the area.
Wind gusts in Odessa and Kearney were in the 60 to 65 mph range. In Odessa, one large branch snapped and smashed a pickup’s wind shield. There were multiple tree limbs blown down in Kearney, with some smaller trees snapped off at the base.
In Phelps County, winds were around 60 mph, power poles were snapped in Holdrege.
The highest wind gusts reported in Central Nebraska was 84 mph at the Grand Island Airport.
Power outages were reported by the Dawson Public Power District throughout their coverage area in the Platte River Valley, including around Gothenburg, Cozad, Lexington and Sumner. Further east, Elm Creek, Odessa, Riverdale, Amherst, Kearney, Gibbon, Ravenna and Shelton were all impacted.
According to DPPD Manager of Customer Service, Marsha Banzhaf, calls started coming about power outages at 9:40 p.m. They logged 98 calls in just over two hours.
Banzhaf said system wide, a total of 1,100 meters were affected by the first storm and about 1,500 were affected by the second round of storms, mostly in the North Platte area.
She said in total DPPD serves 23,000 meeters, so the storms kept them busy, but they weren’t as bad as what some utility providers experience over the weekend.
For instance, the Omaha area experienced more power outages from this storm than in recent decades, 188,000 customers were out of power at one point, at 7 a.m. on Monday, 40,000 still did not have power, according to the Omaha World-Herald.
By Saturday morning, crews were still working on outages, they received 350 calls the whole of Saturday.
Around 1,300 Nebraska Public Power District customers were without power from Friday night into Saturday morning.
Later during the weekend 110 Kearney customers were without electricity, but NPPD said all have had their power restored.