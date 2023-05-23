LEXINGTON — Lexington Middle School student Greta Rickertsen was named the winner of a National Scholarship in the 2022-2023 Patriot’s Pen Program, she was honored at the school for her accomplishment on Tuesday, May 23.

Rickertsen represented the Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) Department of Nebraska during the 2022-23 Patriot’s Pen National Awards. For this feat, she was awarded the $500 Department of California award.

She was presented a certificate in front of the LMS student body during a last day of school program in the LMS auditorium on Tuesday.

The Patriots Pen essay contest, hosted by the VFW, provides 6th, 7th and 8th grade students an opportunity to express their option on a patriotic theme and improve their writing skills while they compete against their fellow students.

She had first submitted her essay to the VFW District 13 Patriot’s Pen essay contest, where she earned first place out of the 163 submissions, 88 of which were from Lexington.

Rickertsen’s essay submission was on the theme, “My Pledge to Veterans.”

In part, Rickertsen wrote in her essay, “In 1944, my great-grandfather fought in World War II. Generations later, I pledge to respect those who gave their lives for my freedom.”

“To begin, I will honor my pledge to our veterans by being respectful to my flag. I respect the flag every day at school when we say the pledge of allegiance. I learned the pledge when I was in preschool and say it every day,” Rickertsen wrote, “I place flags on the tombstones of fallen soldiers, my 4-H club cleans up a county cemetery for Memorial Day.”

“Finally, I respect my community by being a good citizen and role model. One way I can be a good citizen is by helping whenever I’m needed. Another way to be a role model is treating everyone around me with respect,” Rickertsen wrote.

“I pledge to our veterans to show respect and pride to our flag, take part in activities to give respect to our veterans and volunteer in the community they fought hard to protect. What is your pledge to our veterans?” Rickertsen concluded.

She received a $100 from VFW District 13 in January.

“Each year, nearly 68,800 students in sixth through eighth grades enter the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen youth essay contest for a chance to win their share of more than $1.4 million in state and national awards. Each first place state winner receives a minimum of $500 at the national level, and the national first place winner wins $5,000,” per the VFW website.

“The essay contest encourages young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society, by drafting a 300- to 400-word essay, expressing their views based on a patriotic theme chosen by the VFW Commander-in-Chief,” the VFW states.

The theme for the 2023-24 is, “How Are You Inspired by America?”