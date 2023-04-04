LEXINGTON — The members of the Lexington Middle School student council presented a $502.00 check to the Dawson/Gosper County CASA office during the morning of Tuesday, April 4.

LMS Counselor Ron Stewart said the student council was able to raise the sum during a bake sale they held at the school in March.

The 19 students on the council, sixth, seventh, and eighth graders, all brought items that were sold. In total the sale raised $502.00 “Bake sales go crazy at the school,” Stewart remarked.

When asked how they decided on the local CASA office as a recipient, the student council members said one of them had spoken with their Spanish teacher, who suggested the funds could go to CASA.

Dawson/Gosper County CASA Director Linda Shaw and Outreach Coordinator Helen Rodas were on hand to accept the funds from the students.

“For the kids to think of other kids in need…that is amazing,” Shaw said, “We really appreciate the kids and the donation.”

The CASA program began in Dawson County in 2000 and expanded into Gosper County the following year. Since 2000 our volunteers have touched the lives of 844 children with 98 volunteers.

The Dawson/Gosper County Program serves children involved in the court system due to emotional, physical or sexual abuse, neglect or abandonment. A trained CASA volunteer is assigned to work one-on-one with the child and to gather information from all parties such as parents, social workers, teachers, doctors, therapists and foster parents.

Prior to court hearings, the CASA volunteer meets with the numerous professionals and caregivers involved and makes a written report to the court regarding actions in the best interest of the child. The CASA volunteer remains assigned until a permanent resolution and placement of the child is achieved.