BERTRAND — The grand opening for the Little Vikings Daycare in Bertrand was held on Friday, April 28, the center aims to address the ongoing child care shortages in the area.

Like many other communities across Nebraska and the country, Bertrand has a lack of child care options that impact local families, businesses and economic development.

Bertrand has a total population of 787 with 46 children under the age of five, according to information provided by Bertrand Area Communities for Kids.

Prior to the opening of Little Vikings Daycare, the community was served by a single daycare and a preschool with a total capacity of 24 children. Those with children under the age of three had only the daycare option in town.

Bertrand joined with Communities for Kids (C4K) in mid-2021.

“The Communities for Kids (C4K) initiative was created in response to community requests for assistance with shortages of high-quality early care and education programs — shortages that both impact children’s optimal development and pose a challenge for communities hoping to attract and retain the viable workforce they need to thrive,” per their website.

“The one thing that our community has a shortage of is childcare! We love and greatly appreciate our current providers, but the fact is, their capacity is full, and they have waiting lists for children to get in. This leaves parents with tough decisions to make. Possible solutions for them: quit their jobs, haul kids to care out of town, change their jobs, move out of town and transfer to a different school. None of these solutions support Bertrand,” the Bertrand C4K group stated.

“In most homes, both parents work outside of the home, so it is necessary to have childcare. To maintain an adequate workforce and opportunity for our town to grow, it is essential to ensure there is childcare available when needed,” said Bertrand C4K.

Melissa Nevarz said she joined up with Bertrand C4K in August 2022 and soon found herself as the director. The group said they appreciated her straight forward approach to dealing with issues.

Nevarz said all the child care providers in the community were full with waiting lists.

The dream at first was to build a child care enter in the community, but after that proved cost prohibitive, the group went looking for spaces that could host a center.

This line of inquiry brought them to the Bertrand United Methodist Church.

Bertrand UMC church council chairperson Andrea Rabe said the C4K group approached the church, hoping to utilize space in the church basement for the center.

Rabe said the members of the church were unsure at first, due to the amount of work that it would take to prepare the space for a child care center.

However, the church wanted to help the community and provide an additional ministry. With some child care providers in the area retiring and the overall lack of care, Rabe said hosting a center could be a way to help area parents.

Rabe noted the church basement had seen only intermittent use, so why not turn it into something that would be useful for the community.

The timeline between the opening talks and the space being opened was rather quick, Rabe said. The agreement between the church and C4K was signed in January with renovations starting soon after.

In January, Bertrand C4K said in an announcement, “We couldn’t have done it without our committed members, families, and our amazing new landlords for giving us this opportunity to bring more childcare to the Bertrand community.”

When asked about the congregation’s response, Rabe said they are excited to see the space being used for child care and for new people to come to both the church and community.

Nevarz said the Little Vikings Daycare can accommodate 8-10 children and will be operated by Aubriel Stagemeyer who also owns Aubriel’s Daycare in the community.

When asked about what the opening of the center means to Bertrand C4K, Nevarz said it provides more opportunity for community growth, as a lack of child care has effects on economic development.

An open house and ribbon cutting event was held on Friday, April 28 with over a dozen children and family members attending.

Lay minister Sarah Neben, who is serving a half time appointment at the Bertrand-Elwood parish said she was happy and pleased that the congregation chose to take on this opportunity and utilize their space for child care.

Neben said it was great to see the basement utilized in this way, with young voices filling the air. She said it took a lot of hard work by many people to make this happen.

The Bertrand UMC is not the first to open their space for child care, it is a decision several local churches have taken including the Gothenburg UMC hosting Learning Adventures Child Care Center in 2015 and the Lexington UMC hosting a branch of Learning Adventures in June 2020.