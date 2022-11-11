Liquor license approved as Mac’s Short Stop ownership passes to Tappans

LEXINGTON — The ownership of Mac’s Short Stop in the near future will pass to Jeff and Amy Tappan and the city council approved an updated liquor license for both.

Jeff and Amy Tappan were present at the city council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Jeff said they will be the future owners of Mac’s Short Stop.

Jeff said he has been in the business for 20 years working at Plum Creek Market Place, Nebraskland Truck Stop and as a bartender at the Overton Golf Course and knows the importance of enforcing the law when it comes to liquor purchases.

A Class D liquor license allow for the sale of beer, wine and distilled spirits.

The council approved the liquor license for the Tappans.

The public hearing was held to consider the proposed South Lexington First Subdivision plat. City Manager Joe Pepplitsch noted R. Perry Construction had purchased the lot for future construction.

The subdivision is south of Cattlemans Dr., west of the Auto Haus Second Subdivision and north of Prospect Road.

Earlier, Block 2 in Beans Second Subdivision had been sold to R. Perry Construction to allow for the building of three 30 unit apartment buildings. There would be a total of 90 units, a clubhouse and pool facilities.

There has been a change and R. Perry Construction will begin building in Block 1 to start, due to easier access to utilities in the north of the site.

The council approved the new plat.

Another public hearing was held for the general redevelopment plan for Redevelopment Area No. Six.

The redevelopment area is roughly the area north of Highway 30, west to Airport Road, south of 13th St. and tracing west along Liberty Dr. and Erie St. It leaves out the Eagle Run Apartment area.

“The Redevelopment Area, located north of Highway 30, equals an estimated 76.2 acres and contains single-family, commercial and public properties as well as undeveloped tracts of land. Approximately 56.6 acres or 74 percent of the Area is outside the Corporate Limits of Lexington, approximately 15.3 acres or 20.1 percent of the Area consists of public properties,” according to the plan.

The general plan will help prepare the space for future development. This will open future steps for private investment. The future zoning for the area will include R3, multi-family; R1, single family and C1, commercial spaces.

The council approved the resolution for the plan. The redevelopment plan will now return to the Community Development Agency for a final time for their approval.

The council considered a resolution that would set utility fees, Pepplitsch said there is a one percent increase and the city prefers to gradually increase their costs rather than hitting residents with a five or 10 percent jump in a single year.

The new fees were approved and are set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

In other action the council:

• Approved the 14th pay request from Walters-Morgan Construction for the 2021 Wastewater Facility Improvements project in the amount of $303,134.52

• Approved a resolution to sign the annual street superintendent certification form

• Set a work session for Saturday, Nov. 19 at 8 a.m.

During the roundtable discussion, Pepplistch said the first half of the paving of Prescott Circle in northwest Lexington is completed and the second half would start Wednesday. After this is finished, they will move next door to pave Revere Circle.

Construction on the Lexington Veterans Pavilion continues to progress with some steel up in the air and concrete being poured this week.