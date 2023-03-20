LEXINGTON — Two Lexington Lions Club members, Ed and Cheri Derrick, each earned an award for their years of service with the organization at the annual pancake feed event on Saturday, March 18.

It came as a surprise to the Derricks when Lexington Lions Club president Randy Deans told the crowd at the 4-H Café that they would be receiving the Hascall-Biggs Lions Legacy Award.

The award was created by the Nebraska Lions Foundation in honor of two past International presidents, Vincent “Stub” Hascall, 1934-35 and William “Bill” Biggs, 1990-1991.

The award to the Derrick’s was made possible because of donations from the Lexington Lions to the Nebraska Lions Foundation.

When asked about receiving the award, Cheri said she was, “totally shocked and very humbled.” She said she has been in the Lions Club for seven years.

Cheri said being a part of the Lexington Lions Club has enabled them to serve the community whenever they were able.

Ed said he was, “very shocked and surprised…to earn such an honor,” he noted he had been with the Lions Club for around five year.

When asked about what it’s meant to them to be a part of the Lions Club, Ed said, “It’s great to serve and see all the people who support the club.”

“It’s been very nice to serve the community,” Ed said, “We would love see more people, young people, join the club.”

The International Association of Lions Clubs, more commonly known as Lions Clubs International, is an international service organization established in 1917 in Chicago, Ill., by Melvin Jones.