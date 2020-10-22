Lincoln corrections center placed on quarantine after four inmates test positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN — The Community Corrections Center-Lincoln (CCC-L) is under quarantine, after four inmates tested positive for COVID-19. All of the positive inmates lived in the same room. Staff members are engaged in contact tracing, to identify any other potential close contacts.

“During quarantine, inmates will have reduced movement across the facility, allowing us to limit any further potential transmission of the virus, while contact tracing is underway,” stated Scott R. Frakes, director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS).

Depending on the outcome, parts of the facility may be able to resume normal operations fairly soon.

“The inmates who tested positive live on the men’s side of the facility, but out of an abundance of caution, we are keeping the entire facility on quarantine until the internal contact tracing is complete. For now, this also means restricting furloughs and work opportunities in the community,” said Dir. Frakes.