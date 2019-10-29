LEXINGTON — In a day and age when many families see both parents working outside the home, Lexington Public Schools has stepped up to provide a safe and educational place for students to work and learn after school.
Lexington Middle School became packed with parents and students on Thursday, Oct. 24 as part of the Lights on Afterschool Celebration, an event focused on highlighting all the different after school programs which LPS hosts.
The LMS Multiple Choice program was created 14 years ago, this was followed by Lexington Academy, for elementary students, and the program turned 12 this year.
These programs are federally funded by a 21st Century Learning Center grant from the government, the state then awards the funds to different institutions, usually public schools, Lexington Academy Afterschool programs Patricia Sanchez-Stewart said last year. The grant is awarded every five years and must reapply at the end of each period.
The school district applied for these grants over a decade ago after it was clear there was a need for a safe place for students after school, while many of their parents were still working.
Patricia Sanchez-Stewart has been the director of Multiple Choices since the day the program began, she has taken up the position of directing Lexington Academy as well.
"It takes a team, the support of the district and the superintendent," Sanchez-Stewart said about what makes the Afterschool programs work well, "The schools work as a partner providing the space, taking on the operations cost. We see it as a continuation of the school day, it’s part of the school system."
The program has three goals,
Providing extending learning opportunities
Providing academic support to students
Increasing social behavior and parental involvement
Over 400 students take part in both Multiple Choices and Lexington Academy, said Sanchez-Stewart. Access to Multiple Choices is not limited because of ample grant funding for the middle school program. The elementary program, Lexington Academy, is limited in the number of students it can take on. Sanchez-Stewart said this is due to the number of students that would enter the program.
In the past over 100 students would be involved at each campus, including Pershing, Bryan, Morton and Sandoz. Extra staff is necessary for the quality of the program and the safety of the students, but the grant funding for Lexington Academy could be used up before the school year was completed trying to take on so many students.
The average Multiple Choices program day is separated into three sessions. Session one begins at the end of the school day and ends at 4:20 p.m. The second session begins at 4:20 p.m. and concludes at 5:05 p.m. Session three is optional for students but highly encouraged and runs from 5:05 p.m. to 6 p.m., on Fridays, session three ends at 5 p.m.
Middle school students must attend at least one of the sessions for homework help, but a student might choose to use all of the session time to work on their homework if they have that much, Sanchez-Stewart said. The third and last session of the day is usually taken up with physical activity or some recreation activity; it is usually welcomed by students who have been at the school since 8 a.m. or earlier.
Sessions at Lexington Academy differ slightly from its middle school counterpart. Sanchez-Stewart said the elementary students take part in supplemental learning activities until 4 p.m. After that they move on to activity classes until 5 p.m. These classes are usually filled with physical or recreational activities like board games.
During the rally, held in the Middle School gymnasium students who participate in Lexington Academy and Multiple Choices gathered to perform dances and cheer for their schools.
The Lexington Afterschool programs once again will be a beneficiary of the Lexington Community Foundation’s Give BIG Lexington event on Nov. 14.
The contributions this year will go toward the Think-Make-Create lab trailer. The 6x12 trailer will go around to each afterschool program and help promote STEM fields and creative play. Part of funding will come from Beyond School Bells.
For more information on how to support the Lexington Afterschool Programs, contact Project Director Patricia Sanchez-Stewart at 324-2349 ex. 129 or patricia.stewart@lexschools.org.
