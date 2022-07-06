Light up the Lake to send summer off with a bang, fireworks show rescheduled for Labor Day weekend

LEXINGTON — After being postponed due to the persistent drought conditions across the area, the Light up the Lake firework show, traditionally held on July 3, will now take place Labor Day weekend.

The new date for the firework show will be Sunday, Sept. 4 at dusk. The plan is to now send the summer off with a bang, as Labor Day is considered the unofficial end of the season.

The Light up the Lake firework show was postponed by the Elwood Fire Chief due to ongoing fire danger brought on by the drought conditions.

Northern Gosper County has remained under Severe Drought (D2) conditions for the past several months. Despite some recent rainfall, it has not been enough to fully dent the deficit cause by the lack of precipitation last fall and this winter.

The Johnson Lake Fireworks Committee includes Rod Reynolds, Dave Rowe, Monty Vonasek, Mitch Berke and Jackie Berke.