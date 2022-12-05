Light Up Lex! Christmas parade kicks off holiday season

LEXINGTON — The Light Up Lex! Annual Christmas Parade took to the streets of downtown Lexington to kick off the holiday season once again.

Washington St. was crowded by families and children so they could catch a glimpse of the lights and floats. The crowd was treated to a more mild evening than compared to the frigid 2021 parade, but Edgewater Insurance still provided free hot chocolate to the parade attendees.

“In total, there were 40 different participants in the parade, ranging from businesses, churches and community groups. There were six entries that were first timers this year,” Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Heather Heinemann said.

“We had an amazing turn out again for the Christmas Parade this year! There were so many great floats and lots of people from the community out to support and kick off the holiday season,” Heinemann said.

“A special thanks to all who participated, the parade would not be possible without them,” Heinemann concluded.

The Lexington Police Department led the way for the parade and blocked off streets to ensure safety.

The Lexington Volunteer Fire Department finished the parade with several of their rigs, included one from the 1940s that carried Ol’ Saint Nick into town, a tradition they perform every year and always gets the kids in the crowd excited.

Firefighters had to pull double duty during the parade when a 7-year-old girl was injured after attempting to exit from the float she was riding on.

The parade was delayed for a short time while she was being treated to and was eventually transported to the hospital.

For the third time following the parade, a pancake feed and silent auction was held at the First United Methodist Church, the staging area for the parade, following the event. A meal of pancakes and sausage was prepared by the United Methodist Men.

The free-will offering for the meal and the silent auction purchases benefited Shining Star Preschool, once again.

“We had a constant flow of people for a couple of hours and it appeared everyone was enjoying the fellowship,” said Shining Star Preschool Director Christy Treffer. “And Santa was a big hit with the kids.”

“Our community is wonderful here. The people are always willing to help out and support each other. Shining Star Preschool is a staple in the community and for many years has provided a Christian based preschool option for families. Because we are a non-profit, all financial support is greatly appreciated. We try to keep our tuition low, so that makes everything else run on a tight budget,” Treffer said.

“I am always very thankful for the support we receive both financial and other. And it’s a great feeling when your efforts are validated. We try hard to provide a great place for kids to learn and have fun and we appreciate that others agree and are willing to support our mission,” she said.

“A huge thank you goes to the First United Methodist Men who take care of all the food side of the pancake feed. Their generosity is very much appreciated! And I’m thankful that the Lexington Chamber of Commerce Director Heather Heinemann includes us in her advertisements for the evening festivities.” Treffer said

“Then of course I’m thankful for all the people who came, ate pancakes with us and enjoyed some fellowship with each other. The event is just a fun way to celebrate the Christmas season,” Treffer concluded.