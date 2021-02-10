Lifelong Cozad residents hope to create family friendly atmosphere at the Meridian Tap House

COZAD — Cozad natives Eli and Kristen Bennett are working to open a new tap house in Cozad with hopes to create a family friendly atmosphere, while serving a variety of drinks and food.

The Bennetts are no strangers to Cozad, having been lifelong residents. Eli works as a lineman for the City of Cozad, while Kristen works at Cozad Community Health System.

The Meridian Tap House will be located at 714 Meridian Ave. The building has long served as a bar, recently being the Illusions Bar and Grill.

Renovations are currently underway, but the Bennetts credit the prior owner, Balthazar Avalos, for doing a large number of major renovations to the space. “We are fortunate for the work they did,” the Bennetts said.

However, they are working to update the kitchen and the plumbing around the bar.

When asked why they were interested in opening a tap house, Kristen said they have always enjoyed food service, having worked in the industry when they were in high school.

She also said they had a lot of down time during the early months of the pandemic to think about ideas they had been rolling around. They had been to taverns and tap houses which carried a verity of drinks and a limited menu for food and liked the idea.

