Liah Haines named as February Elk’s Student of the Month

LEXINGTON — A Lexington High School senior has been named Elk’s Student of the Month for February 2021.
Liah Haines, the daughter of Derek and Erin Haines, has attended Lexington schools throughout the years, including Bryan Elementary, where she participated in the dual language program and Lexington Middle School.
She has a cumulative grade point average of 4.7, earned a composite ACT score of 33 and ranks fourth out of her class of 240 students.
Haines’ activities include LHS yearbook where she has served as editor in chief, volleyball where she was named captain and Liberty Belles where she was also named a captain.
Her awards include volleyball letter winner, Liberty Bells letter winner, track letter winner, volleyball Monster Maid Award (perfect attendance at summer weight rooms) earned fifth place in the infographic category, seventh place in yearbook layout and was named the State Champion in Yearbook Theme Copy writing for NSAA State Journalism.
In a letter of recommendation, LHS math teacher Sandy Meyer, who taught Haines in pre-calculus honors and advanced calculus honors, wrote, “Liah has demonstrated tremendous effort and growth throughout the year and has brought a great energy to the class. She has that combination of a positive attitude and the belief that she can always improve, that’s rare in a high school student but so essential to the learning process.”
Meyer continued, “She has truly demonstrated a growth mindset and she has inspired her peers to adopt that valuable perspective when approaching a challenging calculus problem. Liah’s personal strengths are as impressive as her intellectual accomplishments. She’s an active, outgoing presence in class with a great sense of humor. She is just the kind of driven, engaging and curious student that has helped make our classroom a lively environment and safe place to take intellectual risks.”
In conclusion, “Liah is a trustworthy, reliable, good-humored student and friend who support others in and out of the classroom. She is a pleasure to have in class and her positive attitude and belief in herself, even in the face of difficulty, is an immensely admirable asset,” Meyer wrote.