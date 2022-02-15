Liah Haines named as February Elk’s Student of the Month

LEXINGTON — A Lexington High School senior has been named Elk’s Student of the Month for February 2021.

Liah Haines, the daughter of Derek and Erin Haines, has attended Lexington schools throughout the years, including Bryan Elementary, where she participated in the dual language program and Lexington Middle School.

She has a cumulative grade point average of 4.7, earned a composite ACT score of 33 and ranks fourth out of her class of 240 students.

Haines’ activities include LHS yearbook where she has served as editor in chief, volleyball where she was named captain and Liberty Belles where she was also named a captain.

Her awards include volleyball letter winner, Liberty Bells letter winner, track letter winner, volleyball Monster Maid Award (perfect attendance at summer weight rooms) earned fifth place in the infographic category, seventh place in yearbook layout and was named the State Champion in Yearbook Theme Copy writing for NSAA State Journalism.