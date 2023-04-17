LEXINGTON — A Lexington High School sophomore was selected to serve on the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) Student Advisory Committee for their junior and senior year.

Christian Burton was selected along with 10 other Nebraska students to be a part of the committee for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years.

“We are so proud to have a Minuteman on the Committee. He will represent our school and community in an outstanding way. Congratulations, Christian!” said LHS Athletic Director Phil Truax.

“Out of many outstanding applicants, ten were selected to serve for their junior and senior years. These students were selected from the Nebraska’s six NSAA districts. The selection process was extremely competitive and focused on recommendations by school personnel, participation in various interscholastic activities and athletics as well as gender, school classification, and minority representation,” the NSAA stated.

“The Student Advisory Committee helps to promote the mission of the NSAA, encompassing leadership, sportsmanship, and integrity. The focus is on providing education and leadership through open and honest communication with all member schools and their students, administrators and coaches. All recipients were nominated by their Activities Director,” per the NSAA.

“Duties and responsibilities are: discuss current student and Association issues; assist with various Association functions; help to maintain an avenue of communication between the Association and the student participants themselves; create and implement initiatives within schools, communities and/or school conferences,” the NSAA noted.

Additional committee responsibilities include providing input, helping to develop, and attending the sportsmanship and leadership summits in conjunction with the Nebraska Coaches Association and record public service announcements through the NSAA media partner Striv.Tv.

The other committee members include:

Ainsworth – Emma Kennedy

Bertrand – Emma Brown

Burwell – Calah Archibeque

Fairbury – Karelin Deras-Hernandez

Malcolm – Tristen Boehle

Mount Michael Benedictine – John Mohs

Norfolk – Jay Koozer

Omaha South – Charlotte Gregor

South Platte – Cordell Frerichs