LEXINGTON — Lexington High School seniors got a chance to speed date with a number of local businesses during an event that was the first of its kind during the morning of Wednesday, April 26.

LHS Counselor Michele McKeone said a survey had been sent out to the current senior class asking about what their plans are following graduation. The majority plan to peruse some type of secondary education, while a few plan to join a military branch.

There were around 30 students who indicated that they planned to join the workforce immediately.

Knowing that many local businesses are short staffed and looking for help, the idea of the students being able to meet with a number of businesses grew into the first annual Career Speed Dating event.

There were 16 local businesses that took part, including the United States Post Office, Jones Plumbing, Lexington Regional Health Center, Homestead Bank, Lexington Public Schools, the CDL Academy, Dawson County Road Department, Downey Drilling, Tyson, Remmenga Dental, Embecta, FRAE, Trius, Orthman Manufacturing by Unverferth, City of Lexington, Lexington Police Department and Central Community College – Welding.

To ensure the students met with the maximum number of businesses, students in groups of two spoke with each table for four minutes before rotating to the next.

McKeone said the students might not be aware of all of the work opportunities locally, so in addition to giving them idea of what was available, the businesses got exposure as well.

Following the four minute rotations, the students would return and speak further with any business that interested them, learn more in-depth about the work, learn how to apply, etc.

The job market the students will be entering after they graduate from high school or secondary education is quite different from conditions just 10 years ago.

Research of private sector data shows during the worst years of the Great Recession, from 2007 to 2009, overall employment fell around five percent. During those same two years, temp jobs plummeted by 30 percent.

The effects of the recession continued to linger for years, there is anecdotal evidence of job seekers turning in dozens of applications but having no takers.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic triggered one of the worst job crises not seen since the Great Recession or even the Great Depression of the 1930s. Many people also changed where they worked due to several of the numerous factors brought on by the pandemic.

Three years later, the job market is now more competitive than ever and the need for quality employees has been an issue affecting many industries. Labor force participation rates declined following COVID and have not yet fully recovered.

“Among working age adults, the rate of labor force participation is 0.7 percentage points lower than its pre-pandemic peak of 83.1 percent,” according to the Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise.