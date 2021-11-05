LHS senior, Zoey Salem, named Elk’s Student of the Month for October

LEXINGTON — A Lexington High School senior has been named Elk’s Student of the Month for October.

Zoey Kay Salem, daughter of Joe and Karen Salem, has attended Lexington schools for most of her life, including Bryan Elementary and Lexington Middle School.

Salem has a cumulative grade point average of 4.7 and is ranked third out of her class of 239 students.

Her school activities include National Honors Society, girls golf – she was voted captain of the team, Liberty Belle dance team – also voted captain, marching band and jazz band.

Her work experience includes being a dance teacher at In Motion Dance & Gymnastics.

Her awards include NCPA Academic All-state, 2018-2020; LHS Triple Threat Award, 2018-2019; High School Honor Roll, 2018-2021; MAPS Reading 90+ Club, 2018-2021; MAPS Math 90+ Club, 2018-2021.

In a letter of recommendation, LHS French Teacher, Georgia Reeves wrote, “Zoey is an outstanding student with remarkable skills. I have never known Zoey to do less than her best and I am impressed with her constant level of achievement. I have found Zoey to be a person of initiative, integrity and determination.”