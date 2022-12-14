LHS principal Audrey Downey to resign at end of school year

LEXINGTON — Audrey Downey, Lexington High School principal, will resign after 41 years serving the district in many different capacities.

Superintendent John Hakonson said during the school board meeting on Monday, Dec. 12 that Downey will retire from the position at the end of the current school year. He noted she had first started out as a Lexington teacher later moving to an elementary principal position

Downey took over the LHS principal position after the retirement of Kyle Hoehner in 2020.

During the public comment period, Lexington resident and parent, Laura Juarez addressed the board through a Spanish interpreter about school safety concerns she had brought before Hakonson but had not received a response.

Hakonson told Juarez she was free to visit with him to continue their conversation. After the meeting, Hakonson told the Clipper-Herald that Juarez’s concerns had been discussed at a committee meeting, but action had not yet been taken.

Gladys Godinez, a Lexington resident and parent, also spoke during public comments and said she was “saddened,” that there was no dedicated Spanish interpretation at the board meetings and that the meeting minutes were not distributed in Spanish and Somali.

Additionally, Godinez said she and Juarez would like to be a part of the parent representation for the Title 10 safety and crisis committee that schools are required.

The board approved the 2023-2024 district calendar, some of the key dates include:

Aug. 9 – First day of school for preschool, first, third, fifth seventh grade, freshman and seniors

Aug. 10 – First day for preschool, kindergarten, second, fourth, sixth grade, sophomores and juniors

Aug. 11 – First full day for all students

Sept. 4-5 – No School

Oct. 18 – Parent-Teacher conferences

Oct. 19 – No School, Parent-Teacher conferences

Oct 20 and 23 – No School

Nov. 23-24 – No School

Dec. 21-29 – No School

Jan. 1-2 – No School

Feb. 14 - Parent-Teacher conferences

Feb. 15 - No School, Parent-Teacher conferences

Feb. 16 and 19 – No School

March 27-29 – No School

April 1-2 – No School

April 26 – No School

May 12 – Graduation

There are a total of 188 staff days and 179 student days. Hakonson said they had to move up the start of school to keep the length of both semesters even.

Moving to buildings and grounds items, Hakonson said the committee had met to review bids they had received and to receive information from Dawson Area Development representative Scott Foster.

Foster said in an effort to address child care shortages in the community, the possibility of opening a daycare in part of the former Avamere site, now Ridgeway Senior Living, is being discussed. Hakonson said the district is interested in seeing the child care issue addressed.

In the interest of safety and security, LHS wanted to prevent hallway access during events held in the west gym. The two doors will be installed by the community room and girl’s locker room.

The board approved the purchase of doors and hardware from Midwest Door and Hardware in the amount of $10,909.00.

The time had also come for the district to trade in an older skid steer for a new one. The board approved a purchase agreement with Titan Machinery in the amount of $10,250.00.

During the curriculum and Americanism section, the board set aside time for public testimony to comply with Nebraska’s American civic requirements. The board approved the few changes that needed to be made to the curriculum.

One of the reports the board received was from Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Director Julie Myers regarding the Accountability for a Quality Education System, Today and Tomorrow (AQuESTT) 2022 report.

Student Services Director Angie Kovarik provided an update about special education and the social-emotional learning Lexington students are taking part in.

Sandoz principal Barry McFarland told the board that Teresa Ibach, District 44 senator-elect, was invited to tour LHS, LMS, Bryan, ELA and Sandoz. He said she loved the classes she visited and enjoyed learning about the district.

During the superintendent update, Hakonson offered congratulations to the LHS Unified Bowling Team and their sponsors for finishing the season as state champions.

He also congratulated the LHS boys and girls Powerlifting teams and their sponsors for their first place finishes at the Lex Powerlifting Meet held on Saturday, December 3.

A total of 245 lifters from Lexington, North Platte, Grand Island, Centura, Crete, Seward, Columbus, Creighton Prep, Summerland and Verdigre-Niobrara competed.