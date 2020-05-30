LEXINGTON — The reactions on the part of the students varied from shock, to surprise and excitement. Staff from Lexington High School and the Lexington Area Community Foundation showed up on students’ door steps on Thursday to present some with laptops, others with gift cards.
Normally, these rewards are handed out during the last LHS academic pep rally during the spring, this couldn’t occur this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
So LHS staff and LCF members donned their masks and went door to door on Tuesday handing out the gift items in person to the 28 students who had earned them.
The group included LHS administrators Kyle Hoehner, Audrey Downey and Luis Nieto; Destination Graduation program coordinators, Eric Bell and Jessica Gruntorad, as well as LCF members Executive Director Jackie Berke, Administrative Assistant Michaela Kopf and Tom Feltes.
The laptops and gift cards are provided through an annual partnership grant with the Lexington Community Foundation that began in the 2010-11 school year,” said LHS principal Kyle Hoehner, “the MacPro Laptops are awarded each year to the Destination Graduation Academic Team whose seniors all meet their graduation requirements in four years and have the Highest Team GPA. The $250 gift cards are drawn for by the LCF and include all 4-year cohort senior graduates.”
The gift card winners were Thanya Corona-Orozco, Victor Dominguez-Gonzalez, Karla Garcia-Galvan, Michael Green, Francisco Juan-Velasquez, Daniela Lopez-Ibarra, Anita Lopez-Paz, Steven Lucero, Falhado Mohamed, Neil Navas-Perez, Dylan Richman, Maryssa Rodriguez, Julia Romero-Esquivel and Gianellie Villabencomo.
Laptop winners were, Sulieman Abdinoor, Ramon Alvidrez, Efren Aguirre, Taeton Amos, Daniel Con, Kayla Flores-Alvidrez, Jasmine Garcia, Richard Hecht, Sebastian Miguel-Gaspar, Marvin Orozco-Gonzalez, Kelly Palacios, Claudia Perez-Acevedo, Jacqueline Ramos-Gonzalez, Nicholas Saiz, Yahaira Vazquez.
