LHS Family and Consumer Science students sew 200 teddy bears for Ukrainian children

LEXINGTON — The images of Ukrainian refugees fleeing their country after Russian forces invaded have tugged at the souls of all who have seen them. The Family and Consumer Science students at Lexington High School decided to create something for the Ukrainian children affected by the invasion.

LHS Family and Consumer Science teacher Barb Gydesen said the students began sewing small stuffed teddy bears. She found the design, “Warren Bear,” on Pinterest and the students have used it as a template.

The 24 students, ranging from sophomores to seniors, began working on the project 17 days ago and were finishing their final stitches on Monday, April 11, Gydesen said. They created around 200 teddy bears during that time.

Gydesen said when the idea was first presented to the students, there wasn’t a single one who hesitated or said they did not want to do it, she said they all got on board right away.

“The students saw the need,” Gydesen said, “It was something they could do for others.”

During this time, Gydesen said the students are usually learning how to quilt or working on individual sewing projects, but those were put on hold as they worked on the bear project.

Several of Gydesen’s students noted donating the bears during Ramadan would count toward one of their good deeds. Ramadan is in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community.

Once finished, the teddy bears should be conveyed to those in need by the Orphan Grain Train, Gydesen said.

According to the United Nations Refugee Agency, over 4.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country after Russia’s invasion in February. Around 2 million have arrived in Poland, nearly 700,000 in Romina and 400,000 in Hungary.

The United States announced on March 4 that Ukrainians would be provided Temporary Protective Status. On March 24, President Joe Biden announced that up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees would be accepted into the United States; especially, focusing on those with family already in the country.

The invasion caused Europe’s largest refugee crisis since World War II, the first of its kind since the Yugoslav Wars in the 1990s and one of the largest refugee crises in the world in the 21st century, with the highest refugee flight rate in the world.