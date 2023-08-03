LEXINGTON — The Lexington Regional Health Center's board of directors will hold a special meeting tonight at 6 p.m. to evaluate the job performance of Leslie Marsh, Chief Executive Officer.

Two executive sessions are planed, the first is to discuss litigation or threatened litigation related to a possible settlement agreement.

The second session is focused on the job performance of CEO Marsh.

Open session will consist of, "considering action on the evaluation, performance, cancellation, amendment or termination of the CEO."

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.

Public comment is scheduled at the end of the meeting.