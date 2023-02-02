LEXINGTON — The Lexington Regional Health Center board approved a capital request for new surgical scopes in the operating room.

Wade Eschenbrenner, Chief Financial Officer, presented the request and noted the company they had purchased their current surgical scopes from was bought out and the scopes themselves were to be phased out.

Eschenbrenner said the cost for the new system would be $321,000, which was approved by the board.

The board also voted to approve capital expenditures totaling $137,292 related to a reporting platform to help with quality and cost data extraction. These items are being funded through a Centers for Disease Control Rural Health Disparities grant.

During an IT update Leslie Marsh, Chief Executive Officer, said the hospital is changing phone systems and the phones have arrived while they are waiting to take delivery of the software.

Marsh said they don’t have an exact date for installation, but it will be in the near future.

Eschenbrenner presented the financial report and looked at the finances through the first half of the hospital’s current fiscal year. They have $22.6 million in operating revenue and $1 million for net income.

Looking over the balance sheet, Eschenbrenner said LRHC is nearly done with the construction costs from the emergency room remodel from a financial standpoint. Of the new ER, Eschenbrenner said it will be, “beneficial for the community and the hospital.”

The final audit report for fiscal year 2022 was also presented to the board; Eschenbrenner said they had received no audit adjustments.

Appointments and reappointments for January included:

Andrew Lundstrom, APRN

Ashley Lundstrom, APRN

Casey Burg, MD

Daniel Agraz, MD

Daniel Williams, MD

Dolly Roy, MD

Edward Wicker, MD

Jennifer Dwyer, APRN

Jennifer Hammons, PA-C

Joshua Wray, DPM

Laura Chisano, APRN

Roger Wells, PA-C

Serena Schweitzer, APRN

The board then entered into executive session to discuss personnel. No action was taken after the board returned to open session.

The next meeting of the LRHC will be Tuesday, Feb. 28.