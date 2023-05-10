LEXINGTON — The Lexington Regional Health Center board approved a capital request for a new roof at the outpatient Rehabilitation Services building.

Chief Financial Officer Wade Eschenbrenner brought a capital request from the newly approved Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 capital budget forward. The 30-year old roof needs replaced at the outpatient Rehabilitation Services building and we would like to get on the contractor’s schedule to have the work done this summer. The board approved the request for $187,877.

Eschenbrenner presented financial results through the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal year. Total operating revenue was up 3% year over year, citing continued growth in outpatient services. He then presented the fiscal year 2024 operating and capital budgets to the board. Financial metrics included a budgeted operating margin of 2.0% and total margin of 2.6%. The board approved the FY 2024 budgets.

Dr. Acosta-Carlson Chief Medical Officer reported LRHC has enjoyed hosting residents and students and she has been busy teaching them. We are looking forward to hosting another resident starting May 1, in addition to a PA student and medical student in June.

Nicole Thorell Chief Nursing Officer updated the Board on the recent recruitment of four new Registered Nurses with additional interviews scheduled.

Kirsten Faessler Chief Operating Officer and Clinic Administrator explained Vanessa Strong’s new role of Financial Counselor and the success stories in which she has been instrumental in helping patients navigate the complexities of the healthcare and insurance systems and explained their sincere appreciation of her efforts.

Jill Denker Chief Human Resource Officer informed the Board that LRHC officially opened reservations for the Leaving A Legacy event on August 19, 2023 at Kirk’s NebraskaLand Restaurant featuring silent and live auctions and dueling pianos entertainment. Funds raised this year will go toward labor/delivery/postpartum and radiology renovations and upgrades. New this year is the option to make a reservation online or to contact Becca Walton to reserve your seats.

Denker reported on the heels of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, the new scope equipment was installed, and we released a video featuring Dr. Seip explaining the new equipment and the importance of colorectal screenings.

April is Stress Awareness Month and we’ve been sharing weekly tips on how to reduce and maintain stress.

A film crew was on site Monday, April 24, 2023 in partnership with the Nebraska Rural Health Association focusing on diversity in healthcare and the importance of rural health care. Interviews consisted of Dr. Carlson, Maria Reyes and a patient testimonial after the film crew completed a facility tour.

LRHC participated in the National Walk at Lunch Day event on April 26. Team members who participated in the event received a free, healthy lunch. LRHC was happy to take part in the YMCA Healthy Kids Day on April 28.

Chae Menard Chief Information Officer and Leslie Marsh Chief Executive Officer reported on the Rural Veteran Referral Program which would link rural critical access hospitals to the Department of Veterans Affairs, with Lexington Regional Health Center to be the pilot program. Senators Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts and Representatives Mike Flood, Don Bacon and Adrian Smith recently sent a letter to VA Under Secretary for Health Dr. Shereef Elnahal urging the VA to create a new rural veteran referral pilot program to improve care coordination between the VA and rural providers. Leslie Marsh, the 2023 President of the National Rural Health Association and CEO at LRHC has worked to obtain support from the state’s VA Medical Centers and Critical Access Hospitals for a rural veteran referral program.

Marsh shared the success of the Radiology Department, led by Gena Carpenter Director of Radiology, regarding the recent accomplishment after working through an analysis of the combination of Artificial Intelligence and the excellent skills of the Radiologic technologists to continue to provide high-quality mammograms for every patient.

Appointments and reappointments for April included:

Andrew Oh, MD

Ashley Bellamy, APRN

Benjamin Huls, CRNA

Casey Burg, MD

Catherine Porter, MD

Christopher Balwanz, MD

Clarissa Hoeft, APRN

Curtis Burhoop, MD

Jack Lionberger, MD

Jackie Erb, CRNA

Jiri Bedrnicek, MD

Joshua McConkey, MD

Kenneth Burton, MD

Kerrey Buser, MD

Mark Borsody, MD

Mathue Baker, MD

Michael Noyes, MD

Rachel Braunstein, MD

Sandra Bresnahan, MD

Travis Barkmeier, MD

The next meeting of the LRHC will be Tuesday, May 30.