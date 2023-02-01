Lexington wrestling wins big at Central Conference Invite

SEWARD — On Saturday, Jan. 28, the Lexington Minutemaids and Minutemen traveled to Seward for the Central Conference wrestling invite.

The Minutemaids brought home first place as a team with 160 points.

Frankie Walsh, Angelica Velasquez, Kalli Sutton and McKenzie Furgison all brought home first place.

Elsa Garcia and Hadlie Wolf placed fourth.

Delilah Solis and Tatiana Guerrero took home fifth.

Gabrielle Vu took home sixth.

MINUTEMEN

The Minutemen scored 185 team points for third place.

Daylen Naylor, Daven Naylor, Jackson Konrad and Cesar Cano each brought home first place.

Garrett Kaiser and Landon Johnson both placed second.

Jayden Thorell, Isaac Rodriguez and Luis Castellanos brought home fourth place.

Minuteman Nicholas Perez took home fifth.

Cayden Gibbons and Sebastian Dones both took home sixth place.

The Minutemaids prepare for Districts on Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4 in Bridgeport.

Lexington Minutemen travel to Adams Central for an invite starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3.