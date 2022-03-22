 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lexington winter sports NCPA-NSAA Academic All State award winners

  • 0
Lexington High Football's First 100 Years

NCPA-NSAA Academic All State

  • Boys Wrestling: Ismael Ayala (12) & Daven Naylor (11)
  • Girls Wrestling: Kytzia Hernandez (11) & Andrea Melendez (9)
  • Girls Basketball: Mia Rowe (12) & Sarah Treffer (12)
  • Boys Basketball: Dru Truax (11) & Kaden West (11)
  • Speech: Kelly Cabarcas (12) & Diego Orellana (12)
  • Girls Bowling: Daisy Gomez (10) & Cordelia Harbison (12)
  • Boys Bowling: Morgan Bailey (11) & Ethan Mins (12)

Central Conference Basketball

Girls Basketball

  • Sarah Treffer - 1st Team All-Conference
  • Mia Rowe - Honorable Mention

Boys Basketball

  • Daud Daud (11) - 3rd Team All-Conference
  • Dru Truax (11) - Honorable Mention
  • Isaac Scharff (12) - Honorable Mention
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: A difficult journey for surrogate parents

Recommended for you