Lexington winter sports NCPA-NSAA Academic All State award winners

NCPA-NSAA Academic All State
- Boys Wrestling: Ismael Ayala (12) & Daven Naylor (11)
- Girls Wrestling: Kytzia Hernandez (11) & Andrea Melendez (9)
- Girls Basketball: Mia Rowe (12) & Sarah Treffer (12)
- Boys Basketball: Dru Truax (11) & Kaden West (11)
- Speech: Kelly Cabarcas (12) & Diego Orellana (12)
- Girls Bowling: Daisy Gomez (10) & Cordelia Harbison (12)
- Boys Bowling: Morgan Bailey (11) & Ethan Mins (12)
Central Conference Basketball
Girls Basketball
- Sarah Treffer - 1st Team All-Conference
- Mia Rowe - Honorable Mention
Boys Basketball
- Daud Daud (11) - 3rd Team All-Conference
- Dru Truax (11) - Honorable Mention
- Isaac Scharff (12) - Honorable Mention