Lexington welcomes first baby of 2023

LEXINGTON — Lexington’s first baby of 2023 was born just three days into the New Year.

Lexington Regional Health Center is excited to announce their New Year's baby has arrived.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Kinsley Elizabeth Roemmich made her appearance at 1:54 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2023 weighing 6 lbs13 oz and 19 ½ inches long.

Kinsley's parents are Adrianne and Austin Roemmich of Lexington and big brother Hudson who is two years old. The delivering provider was Certified Nurse Midwife, Tara Lawless, APRN, FNP-C, CNM, WCC.

"Great care, great staff, couldn't ask for a better experience so close to home!" - Roemmich Family

Congrats Roemmich family and thank you for choosing LRHC for your care!

