Lexington Volunteer Fire Department recognizes service, dedication during 2020 awards ceremony

LEXINGTON — While the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department’s annual banquet got the axe due to the pandemic, they still were able to hand out awards and honors to their members this year and one of them made department history.

Dean Wheeler is the first firefighter in the LVFD’s 128 year history to have served for 60 years. He was honored at the fire hall on Thursday, Dec. 17 during the awards ceremony.

Receiving a standing ovation from the other firefighters, a video of Wheeler’s family offering their congratulations was also shown. Wheeler said he continues to, “stir the pot,” after 60 years of service.

Fire Chief Dahlas Holbein introduced Brad Worthing as the 2020 Fireman of the Year.

Holbein said during the last year, Worthing, “really stepped up,” and took on things like extra scuba training and helped with the training of several other members.

Besides being present on multiple calls, Worthing also help organizing functions such as trainings, the fire department children Christmas party and the 2020 awards banquet.

Worthing, “became a really good leader,” Holbein said.