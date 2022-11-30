 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Lexington Volunteer Fire Department 2022 banquet

  • 0

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Volunteer Fire Department held its annual banquet on Friday, Nov. 11. The department enjoyed a dinner and casino night entertainment at Kirk’s Nebraskaland Restaurant.

Several members were honored with years of service awards as well as other various fire department awards. The Fire Department would like to thank Kirk’s Restaurant for donating the banquet hall and Tyson Food’s for donating the prime rib.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

LVFD would also like to thank all the local businesses that donated prizes for the casino night. Businesses include, Mac’s Creek Winery, 321 Tavern, Eustis Body Shop, ServiceMaster of Mid NE, Heartland Chevrolet, Bob’s True Value, U-Save Pharmacy, Mac’s Shortstop, and Kirk’s Nebraskaland Restaurant.

The LVFD still advertises that, “We still make house calls.” As of October, the department consisted of 38 men and women who had a combined 34,000 hours through fire and rescue calls, standbys, trainings, meetings, conferences and schooling.

People are also reading…

“The level of service we provide is a direct result of level of commitment from our members. It is also important that we keep each and every member safe and this often requires special gear or equipment to perform tasks,” the LVFD stated.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Wow! These ancient creatures were the first to sneeze hundreds of millions of years ago