Lexington Volunteer Fire Department 2022 banquet

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Volunteer Fire Department held its annual banquet on Friday, Nov. 11. The department enjoyed a dinner and casino night entertainment at Kirk’s Nebraskaland Restaurant.

Several members were honored with years of service awards as well as other various fire department awards. The Fire Department would like to thank Kirk’s Restaurant for donating the banquet hall and Tyson Food’s for donating the prime rib.

LVFD would also like to thank all the local businesses that donated prizes for the casino night. Businesses include, Mac’s Creek Winery, 321 Tavern, Eustis Body Shop, ServiceMaster of Mid NE, Heartland Chevrolet, Bob’s True Value, U-Save Pharmacy, Mac’s Shortstop, and Kirk’s Nebraskaland Restaurant.

The LVFD still advertises that, “We still make house calls.” As of October, the department consisted of 38 men and women who had a combined 34,000 hours through fire and rescue calls, standbys, trainings, meetings, conferences and schooling.

“The level of service we provide is a direct result of level of commitment from our members. It is also important that we keep each and every member safe and this often requires special gear or equipment to perform tasks,” the LVFD stated.