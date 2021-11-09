Lexington Veterans Pavilion joins Give BIG Lexington for a second year

LEXINGTON — With Give BIG Lexington taking place today and Veterans Day tomorrow, its timely to note the Lexington Veterans Pavilion project has once again joined Give BIG Lexington this year.
The Lexington Veterans Pavilion started out as an idea to honor local veterans in Lexington, as at the moment, there is no dedicated memorial to veterans.
Lexington Veterans Pavilion committee member and Army veteran Jim Bliven told the Clipper-Herald in 2019 the initial idea was to have streets named after local veterans who had died in Vietnam combat.
Instead of street signs, the City of Lexington proposed a memorial to local veterans, that would double as a space for the community to use.
The Lexington Veterans Pavilion will be located at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park and will feature an open-air amphitheater, according to the Give BIG Lexington page.
The venue will be open to public use and will attract a variety of public events such as concerts, area acting performances, public rallies, and other large events.
“Veterans will be honored with an education walk surrounding the pavilion. Each of the five military services will have its own monument with a statue and feature a QR code for an endless supply of facts about each service and its place in the history of our country,” according to the Give BIG Lexington page.
Additional parking will allow people to access the newly renovated lake, and there is space for additional tributes should the exhibit grow in the future.
The pavilion represents a concentrated effort to ensure people realize there were citizens from the Lexington community who served in wars from World War I to Iraq and Afghanistan.
The project broke ground in 2020. Fundraising is currently ongoing and the pavilion should be completed and operational by 2022.
The City of Lexington will own the facility and provide ongoing operations and management once the facility is built.
City Manager, Joe Pepplitsch stated in a Lexington Community Foundation press release, “The pavilion would serve as a venue for community events, an educational resource on the function, importance and history of the military branches, a memorial for veterans, and a redevelopment of city park space.”
The fundraising goal this year for the pavilion project is $800,000, the overall cost of the project. As of Nov. 8, $23,600 had already been raised, according to the Give BIG Lexington page.
The pavilion project has been the recipient of several large donations over this summer and fall, including those from Platte Valley Auto, Heartland Chevrolet Buick, the Todd and Kim Booth family, Orthman Manufacturing, Downey Drilling, Pinnacle Bank, Nebraskaland Tire Group, Reynolds Love Funeral Home and the John and Tami Sue Reynolds family.
The project has joined with Give BIG Lexington for a second year.
According to the Lexington Community Foundation, Give BIG Lexington is focused on providing ways for you to give back and bring our community together safely. While we will offer public drop off hours from 7:00 am to 7:00 p.m. for donations at our Give Big headquarters, Dawson County Annex building – 201 W. 7th St., we are encouraging donors to consider these other alternatives:
Give online at: givebiglexington.org
Mail or drop off your donation to Lexington Community Foundation, PO Box 422 / 607 N. Washington St., Lexington, NE 68850 (must be postmarked before November 10, 2021 to qualify for matching funds)
Call the Foundation office number 308.324.6704 for help with invoiced donations or if you are having trouble with credit card donations on the Give Big site
“American soldiers in combat die two deaths,” Bliven said, “their first death is on the battlefield when they spill their American blood on foreign soil. They die again when the people they fought for forget about the sacrifices they made.”
The Lexington Veteran Pavilion will be built on this desire to ensure local veterans and their services are never forgotten.