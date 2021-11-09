Lexington Veterans Pavilion joins Give BIG Lexington for a second year

LEXINGTON — With Give BIG Lexington taking place today and Veterans Day tomorrow, its timely to note the Lexington Veterans Pavilion project has once again joined Give BIG Lexington this year.

The Lexington Veterans Pavilion started out as an idea to honor local veterans in Lexington, as at the moment, there is no dedicated memorial to veterans.

Lexington Veterans Pavilion committee member and Army veteran Jim Bliven told the Clipper-Herald in 2019 the initial idea was to have streets named after local veterans who had died in Vietnam combat.

Instead of street signs, the City of Lexington proposed a memorial to local veterans, that would double as a space for the community to use.

The Lexington Veterans Pavilion will be located at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park and will feature an open-air amphitheater, according to the Give BIG Lexington page.

The venue will be open to public use and will attract a variety of public events such as concerts, area acting performances, public rallies, and other large events.