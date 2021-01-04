Lexington urban area’s daily cases of COVID-19 are dropping, but not as much as Kearney or Holdrege

LEXINGTON —Lexington, and its urban area, are seeing a drop in daily rates of COVID-19 cases, but the decline is not as rapid as comparable cities in the Two Rivers Public Health Department district.
The Lexington urban area is made up of Lexington, Overton, Johnson Lake, Elwood and Cozad.
While cases are declining, it is not as pronounced as in the urban areas of Kearney and Holdrege, according to Two Rivers. The incidence of newly detected cases in seniors in the region is also low.
Two Rivers said daily rates in Holdrege and its urban area are dropping and daily averages are now in the low single digits.
Two Rivers said they remain encouraged by the downward trend in incident cases, but residents are still advised to continue with strict preventative measures.
Also, the Two Rivers COVID-19 risk dial was lowered further back into the ‘elevated’ level last Thursday.
Two Rivers made the decision to further lower their risk dial for several reasons,
ICU occupancy continues to decrease across the district, over 40 percent of these beds are currently available and COVID-19 patients account for less than a fifth of current occupants in medical and surgical beds.
The average daily positive case numbers have dropped across the district, but testing outside of residential facilities is about half the weekly average from six weeks ago.
There has been a sudden increase in positivity rates among people who are not residents of long-term care facilities, but this may be related to changes in testing coverage and context.
Two Rivers is also completing all disease investigations and contract tracing across all age groups. Contract tracers are better able to address the needs of individuals experiencing isolation or quarantine.
For these reasons the risk dial was lowered and Two Rivers continues to be, “cautiously optimistic,” about a sustained downward trend in daily new cases in the district.
Six new deaths due to the virus were reported on Sunday by Two Rivers. They included, in Buffalo County, a male in his 70s and a male and female in their 80s, in Franklin County, a male in his 80s and in Phelps County a female in her 70s and female in her hundreds.
The death toll in the Two Rivers region has now reached 100, deaths throughout the state have now reached 1,672.
“Now is the time we need to be extra vigilant in our efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, hope is on the horizon in the form of vaccinations for all, hopefully, by the end of summer, however it takes time to get everyone vaccinated so until that time please be safe so we can get through this together,” stated Hayley Jelinek, Two Rivers Emergency Response Coordinator.
Hospitalizations have been holding steady in the 500s around the state, as of Monday morning there were 511 active hospitalizations, which is prompting the ‘blue’ level of directed health measures. Stricter measures will be put back in place if hospitalizations rise above 600 again.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has now unveiled a dashboard with information about COVID-19 vaccinations administered in the state.
As of Monday morning, 94,697 total vaccines have been distributed, with 36,360 vaccinations administered, 107 have received their second dose of the vaccines.
Right now, the percentage of the population 16 and older completing vaccinations, of 1.48 million people, is .0072 percent.
Starting in 2021, Two Rivers has reported a total of 8,659 cases, 7,303 of which are no longer symptomatic. Nebraska has reported 169,000 total cases and 112,856 recoveries.