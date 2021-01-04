Lexington urban area’s daily cases of COVID-19 are dropping, but not as much as Kearney or Holdrege

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There has been a sudden increase in positivity rates among people who are not residents of long-term care facilities, but this may be related to changes in testing coverage and context.

Two Rivers is also completing all disease investigations and contract tracing across all age groups. Contract tracers are better able to address the needs of individuals experiencing isolation or quarantine.

For these reasons the risk dial was lowered and Two Rivers continues to be, “cautiously optimistic,” about a sustained downward trend in daily new cases in the district.

Six new deaths due to the virus were reported on Sunday by Two Rivers. They included, in Buffalo County, a male in his 70s and a male and female in their 80s, in Franklin County, a male in his 80s and in Phelps County a female in her 70s and female in her hundreds.

The death toll in the Two Rivers region has now reached 100, deaths throughout the state have now reached 1,672.