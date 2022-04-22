Lexington Tree Board names Arbor Day Poster contest winners

LEXINGTON — For their annual 3rd grade Arbor Day poster contest, the Lexington Tree Board named two winners. Alejandro Gomez-Ramirez from Bryan Elementary School and Anderson Cubias-Moyorga from Sandoz Elementary School are this year’s winners.

Anderson and his School will be honored on Thursday, April 28, at 2:30 p.m., at Sandoz School. Members of the Tree Board will be planting a tree on the grounds of Sandoz School, and presenting Anderson with his poster framed for posterity.

Then, on Monday, May 2, a similar presentation will be made at 2:30 p.m., for Alejandro at Bryan School.

The Tree Board judged 183 poster entries from Lexington elementary school pupils, but has no knowledge of the artist until the judging is over. Every year there are many talented artists and creative posters, which makes the judging challenging but rewarding. The purpose of the contest is to build appreciation at an early age for trees and the many benefits they give us.

Arbor Day is always the last Friday in April. This year it’s April 29, and marks the 150th year of Abor Day, and the 50th anniversary of the Arbor Day Foundation, headquartered in Nebraska City.

Lexington Tree Board members are: Ann Luther, Chris Salem, Gordon Sellin, Marty Smith and Dave Stenberg.