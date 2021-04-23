Lexington Tree Board declares two Lexington third graders winners in Arbor Day poster contest

LEXINGTON — The City of Lexington will celebrate Arbor Day 2021 with tree-planting activities, and recognition of the co-winners of a third-grade Arbor Day poster contest sponsored by the Lexington Tree Board.

Arbor Day is April 30 this year.

The Tree Board sponsored its annual poster contest, and received 142 entries from Lexington 3rd graders. After judging the entries, Tree Board members liked two of them equally. They decided to declare two co-winners, Amelia Ford and Elena McFarland, both from Mrs. Smith’s class at Sandoz Elementary School.

The Tree Board will honor Elena and Amelia -- and their school -- by planting three trees on the grounds of Sandoz School Friday, April 30 (Arbor Day), around 2:30 p.m. The artists will be presented with their winning posters framed for posterity. The third tree is for Fernanda PradoSegura, the Sandoz pupil who won in 2019 and was honored, however, due to construction the planting has been delayed. No contest was held in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Earlier this month Lexington was officially names a Tree City USA city for the 24th consecutive year.

On April 13, Mayor John Fagot signed a proclamation declaring April 26 Arbor Day 2013 in Lexington.