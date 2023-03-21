SEWARD — On Thursday, March 16, the Lexington Minutemaids and Minutemen traveled east to Concordia University for the Concorida Bulldog Challenge – Sandhills Division indoor track meet.

A limited number of Minutemen and Maids represented Lexington at the meet.

Miinutemaids

Mady Wolfe placed 16th in the 60 meter dash with a time of 8.73, placed 13th in the 200 meter dash with a time of 29.81, 15th in long jump with a mark of 4.29 meters and third in triple jump with a mark of 9.76 meters.

Kalli Sutton placed 27th in the 60 meter dash with a time of 8.06, sixth in pole vault with a vault of 8.06 and fifth in discus.

Jessica Hovie took 32nd in the 60 meter dash with a time of 9.08 and placed 25th in the 200 meter dash with a time of 30.79.

Susana Calmo placed fifth in the 1600 meter run with a time of 6.09.

Reese Kuecker placed 20th in the 200 meter dash with a time of 30.28, eighth in the long jump with a mark of 4.57 meters and second in triple jump with a mark of 9.93 meters.

Kianna Clouse took 35th place in shot put with a throw of 7.86 meters and 29th in discus.

Katherine Martinez placed 39th in shot put with a throw of 7.25 meters and 30th in discus.

Minutemen

Miguel Cruz placed second in the 3200 meter run with a time of 10:35.

Quentin Moss placed 13th in the 60 meter dash with a time of 7.541 and seventh in the 200 meter dash with a time of 24.47.

Greysen Strauss placed 14th in the 60 meter dash with a time of 7.542, sixth in triple jump with a mark of 12.07 meters and first in the high jump clearing the 6’02’ mark.

Dru Truax took third place in the 400 meter dash with a time of 55.47.

In the 1600 meter run, Oscar Aguado took home first with a time of 4:43.48, Lazaro Adame placed second with a time of 4:43.99 and Edson Rocha placed 16th with a time of 5:43.

Jase Carpenter placed 13th in the 200 meter dash with a time of 24.86 and 11th in long jump with a mark of 5.83 meters.

The 4x400 meter relay team that consisted of Oscar Aguado, Lazaro Adame, Miguel Cruz and Dru Truax took third place with a time of 3:46.

Luis Castellanos took eighth place in shot put with a throw of 13.30 meters and fourth in discus.

Miguel Castellanos placed 11th with a throw of 12.94 meters in the shot put and 14th in discus.

Silvestre Vargas placed 27th in shot put with a throw of 10.57 meters and 18th in discus.

Morgan Bailey placed sixth in the pole vault with a vault of 11’06”.

The boys and girls mixed 4x200 meter relay team of Kalli Sutton, Greysen Strauss, Jessica Hovie and Quentin Moss took seventh place with a time of 1:50.20.