MCCOOK — On Thursday, March 30, the Lexington Minutemaids and Minutemen traveled southwest to compete in the McCook Leroy Hoehner track invite.
The Minutemaids took home fourth place after tying with Colby and Cambridge. The Minutemen placed third.
Maids
Alondra Arreaga – 12th in the 100m dash
Aubrey Ackerson – 14th in the 100m dash
Reese Kuecker – 7th in the 200m dash, 6th in the long jump and 1st in the triple jump
Jessica Hovie – 10th in the 200m dash and 5th in the 400m dash
Susana Calmo – 2nd in the 1600m and 1st in the 3200m
Parrhesia Converse – 3rd in the 1600m, 4th in the 3200m
People are also reading…
Yarely Simental – 6th in the 1600m and 5th in the 3200m
Naomi Arias – 5th in the 100m hurdles and 7th in the 300m hurdles
Bakita Daud – 8th in the 100m hurdles
Hadlie Wolf – 10th in shot put and 13th in discus
Paola Ortiz – 12th in shot put and 14th in discus
Abbi Sutton – 4th in discus
4x100 relay – 5th place
Minutemen
Quentin Moss – 4th place in the 100m dash, 3rd in the 200m dash,
Croix Leibert – 12th in the 100m and 200m dash, 11th place in the long jump
Alan Araiza – 12th in the long jump
Ryan Jeonghun – 11th in the 200m dash
David Arevalo – 16th in the 100m dash
Dru Truax – 1st in the 400m dash
Alexes Rodriguez – 4th in the 800m
Eduardo Duarte – 11th in the 800m
Oscar Aguado – 1st in the 1600m
Lazaro Adame – 2nd in the 1600m, 1st in the 3200m
Miguel Cruz – 6th in the 1600m, 4th in the 3200m
Jayden Ureste – 5th in the 3200m
Christian Burton – 7th in the 110m hurdles and 5th in the 300m hurdles
Morgan Bailey – 1st in the pole vault
Luis Castellanos – 5th in shot put and 3rd in discus
Silvestre Vargas – 7th in shot put and 13th in discus
Dominek Villalon – 13th in shot put
Ever Ayala – 15th in discus
2nd place in the 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay and the 4x800 relay
The Lexington track teams travels to Grand Island to compete on Thursday, April 6 at 2:30 p.m.