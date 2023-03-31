MCCOOK — On Thursday, March 30, the Lexington Minutemaids and Minutemen traveled southwest to compete in the McCook Leroy Hoehner track invite.

The Minutemaids took home fourth place after tying with Colby and Cambridge. The Minutemen placed third.

Maids

Alondra Arreaga – 12th in the 100m dash

Aubrey Ackerson – 14th in the 100m dash

Reese Kuecker – 7th in the 200m dash, 6th in the long jump and 1st in the triple jump

Jessica Hovie – 10th in the 200m dash and 5th in the 400m dash

Susana Calmo – 2nd in the 1600m and 1st in the 3200m

Parrhesia Converse – 3rd in the 1600m, 4th in the 3200m

Yarely Simental – 6th in the 1600m and 5th in the 3200m

Naomi Arias – 5th in the 100m hurdles and 7th in the 300m hurdles

Bakita Daud – 8th in the 100m hurdles

Hadlie Wolf – 10th in shot put and 13th in discus

Paola Ortiz – 12th in shot put and 14th in discus

Abbi Sutton – 4th in discus

4x100 relay – 5th place

Minutemen

Quentin Moss – 4th place in the 100m dash, 3rd in the 200m dash,

Croix Leibert – 12th in the 100m and 200m dash, 11th place in the long jump

Alan Araiza – 12th in the long jump

Ryan Jeonghun – 11th in the 200m dash

David Arevalo – 16th in the 100m dash

Dru Truax – 1st in the 400m dash

Alexes Rodriguez – 4th in the 800m

Eduardo Duarte – 11th in the 800m

Oscar Aguado – 1st in the 1600m

Lazaro Adame – 2nd in the 1600m, 1st in the 3200m

Miguel Cruz – 6th in the 1600m, 4th in the 3200m

Jayden Ureste – 5th in the 3200m

Christian Burton – 7th in the 110m hurdles and 5th in the 300m hurdles

Morgan Bailey – 1st in the pole vault

Luis Castellanos – 5th in shot put and 3rd in discus

Silvestre Vargas – 7th in shot put and 13th in discus

Dominek Villalon – 13th in shot put

Ever Ayala – 15th in discus

2nd place in the 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay and the 4x800 relay

The Lexington track teams travels to Grand Island to compete on Thursday, April 6 at 2:30 p.m.