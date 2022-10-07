Lexington Tourism Committee grants $50,000 to Lexington Racquet Complex

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Tourism and Convention Committee had granted $50,000 for the construction of the Lexington Racquet Complex.

"The City of Lexington Parks and Recreation department applied for funds from Dawson County lodging tax dollars to be used for the improvement and promotion of Lexington. They were granted $50,000 by the Lexington Tourism and Convention Committee to be used for the construction of the Indoor Tennis Complex,” the Lexington Tourism Committee stated.

“It will be very nice to have an indoor tennis complex available in Lexington for the many youth and adult programs and leagues. And will be a great venue for tournaments which often bring many visitors from out of town,” Lexington Tourism concluded.

The City of Lexington announced it will begin construction of the facility in the spring of 2023.

The complex will be 29,000 square feet and will include four indoor tennis courts (joint pickleball), restrooms, storage, and spectator seating.

“These additional courts will allow for Lexington Parks & Recreation, Lexington High School, Lexington Tennis Association, and the Orthman Community YMCA to help with programming needs. This new facility will allow for Lexington to host year-round youth and racquet activities, instruction, leagues, and tournaments,” per the Lexington Racquet Complex committee.

During the 2021 year in Lexington, racquet sports had around 800 individuals participate. This is divided up between youth and adult programming, pickleball programs, and Lexington High School.

When the new facility is open, the public will be able to access the courts at no cost.

The estimated cost to the project by the project engineer is $2.24 million. To date, the City of Lexington has committed up to $1.2 million. Grants have been awarded from the State Economic Development grant to the sum of $600,000. Local donations to date have totaled $85,000.

The Lexington Racquet Complex has formed a committee to help raise the remaining $600,000 to meet the match requirements to the Economic Development grant and to complete the project. This committee will be out seeking donations from the community now through the year end.

These committee members include: Jim Hain as the committee chair, Jake Saulsbury, Phil Lauby, Katie Mins, Linda Nielsen, Alfredo Salinas, Kory and Kellie Cetak, Rex Scott, and Donna Stewart. If individuals would like to donate to the project the above individuals can be contacted or a donation can be made through the Lexington Community Foundation.