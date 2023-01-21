Lexington tops Ogallala in bowling dual

LEXINGTON — On Monday, Jan. 16, the Lexington Minutemaids and Minutemen hosted a dual against the Ogallala Indians at the Strike and Spare Bowling alley.

The Varsity Minutemen won their series against the Indians 20 to one.

In series one, Chayse Nelson bowled a 135, Adrian Galvan scored 224, Jonah Bryan scored 187, Kenneth Garcia bowled a 149 and Morgan Bailey scored 203.

During the second series, Rickie Keith scored 195, Galvan bowled a 173, Bryan bowled a 144, Garcia scored 151 and Bailey bowled a 217.

The top Minutemen bowlers were Bailey with a high series of 420 and Galvan with a 397.

BOYS JUNIOR VARISTY

On the Minuteman JV side, the high scoring bowler was Christopher Swartz with a two game series total of 310.

The JV team won 18 to three over Ogallala.

MINUTEMAIDS

The varsity Maids won 18 to three over the Indians.

In the first series, Shelby Scott-Ferguson bowled a 118, Nineht Arevalo scored a 120, Margarita Lucero scored a 121, Shaylee Lux bowled a 166 and Daisy Gomez scored a 245.

During the second series, Scott-Ferguson scored 116, Arevalo scored 127, JoHanna Esquivel bowled a 126, Lux bowled a 182 and Gomez scored a 154.

The Lexington bowling team travels to Hastings on Monday, Jan. 23.