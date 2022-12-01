Lexington to host 2nd annual “Trail of Lights”

LEXINGTON — As the calendar turns over to December, the City of Lexington is looking forward to hosting the second annual “Trail of Lights” project at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park this holiday season.

The project was dreamt up by the Lexington City of Lexington staff and was hosted for the first time in 2021. The trail was a hit with the community with many extending their compliments to the city for the holiday event.

The trail will be open daily from sunrise to 9:30 p.m. for pedestrians only. The trail will be open from Dec. 1 through New Year’s Day.

A Celebration of Lights event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17 during the evening. Last year, over 500 residents turned out to experience the trail, drink hot chocolate, listen to caroling and the kids could visit with Santa Claus.

This year there will be complimentary hot chocolate provided by Plum Creek Market Place, community concert carolers, a live nativity scene provided by the First United Methodist Church and special visits from Santa, his elf’s and The Grinch.

There will be food available for purchase, $3 bunuelos, $5 churros and $5 Fritos, the food is provided by the Grassroots Leadership Program and 50 percent of all purchases will benefit future Trail of Lights events.

In conjunction with the Celebration of Lights again, the Dawson County Historical Museum will be hosting their Tree Light Stroll from Dec. 16-22 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Businesses, organizations and individuals will have decorated dozens of trees throughout the museum, in mind of this year’s theme, “Christmas Melodies.”

Some of the attractions will include a lighted entrance to the park with a welcome sign and a list of sponsors, snowflake and snowmen decorative lights, a hay bale Christmas tree, a Christmas tree farm, tire wreaths, a Christmas truck and tree, lighted spheres and ornament balls, a flag pole Christmas tree, a lighted gazebo, lighted bikes, etc.

Around 100 trees will be lit inside the park and around the trail. The trail will have themes/features around the park for people to walk around and enjoy.

If a donor has Christmas items or would like to decorate an area of the park, please get in touch with Ann Luther at aluther@cityoflex.com.

Contact Luther if you need assistance touring the trail. By appointment, the city will schedule a tour where Parks and Recreation staff will escort those in need on the Lexington Optimist Courtesy Cart.