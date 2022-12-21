Lexington tips off against the Schuyler Warriors

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Minutemaids and Minutemen faced off against the Schuyler Warriors on Saturday, Dec. 17 at home.

Up first were the Maids, it was a low scoring game on both sides of the court.

With less than two minutes on the clock in the fourth quarter, it was tied at 19.

It didn’t take long for the Warriors to take off and score six points.

The Minutemaids lost 25 to 19.

Maid Hannah Scharff scored seven points, Marissa Garcia had three and Abby Allen had four.

On Friday, Dec. 16, the Maids traveled to Grand Island to face off against Northwest. The Vikings knocked down the Minutemaids 50 to 19. Allen scored seven points, Garcia scored two, Kianna Clouse had four, Maylin Novoa had two and Scharff had two.

Lexington hosted the Holdrege Dusters on Tuesday, Dec. 20 with tip off at 5 p.m. with the boys’ game following.

Minutemen

The first quarter was close as the Minutemen put up 11 and the Warriors had nine. Minuteman Daud Daud put up quite a few buckets to get the team ahead.

It was a huge second quarter for Lexington as they allowed the Warriors to score only six points to their 15. The Minutemen were up 26 to 15 going into halftime.

After halftime, the Minutemen took off scoring 18 points as the Warriors had six.

It was a high scoring fourth quarter as the Warriors gained some momentum as they scored 20 to give the Minutemen a fight.

However, it wasn’t enough as the Minutemen went on to score 26.

Lexington won 70 to 41.

Leading the Minutemen in points was Daud with 25. Daud made five three-pointers, had two fouls and six assists.

Minuteman Kaden West had 12 points, two three-pointers, three assists and one foul. Dru Truax put up 11 points, four assists, three steals and made two three-pointers.

Greysen Strauss had seven points, two assists, four rebounds and three fouls.

Lexington won against Northwest on Friday, Dec. 16 in Grand Island. The final score was 44-42. Daud put up 13 points, Jase Carpenter had 11, Strauss had 11 and Truax had 9.

The Minutemen played at home on Tuesday, Dec. 20 against the Holdrege Dusters.