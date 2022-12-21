 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Lexington tips off against the Schuyler Warriors

  • 0

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Minutemaids and Minutemen faced off against the Schuyler Warriors on Saturday, Dec. 17 at home.

Up first were the Maids, it was a low scoring game on both sides of the court.

With less than two minutes on the clock in the fourth quarter, it was tied at 19.

It didn’t take long for the Warriors to take off and score six points.

The Minutemaids lost 25 to 19.

Maid Hannah Scharff scored seven points, Marissa Garcia had three and Abby Allen had four.

On Friday, Dec. 16, the Maids traveled to Grand Island to face off against Northwest. The Vikings knocked down the Minutemaids 50 to 19. Allen scored seven points, Garcia scored two, Kianna Clouse had four, Maylin Novoa had two and Scharff had two.

People are also reading…

Lexington hosted the Holdrege Dusters on Tuesday, Dec. 20 with tip off at 5 p.m. with the boys’ game following.

Minutemen

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The first quarter was close as the Minutemen put up 11 and the Warriors had nine. Minuteman Daud Daud put up quite a few buckets to get the team ahead.

It was a huge second quarter for Lexington as they allowed the Warriors to score only six points to their 15. The Minutemen were up 26 to 15 going into halftime.

After halftime, the Minutemen took off scoring 18 points as the Warriors had six.

It was a high scoring fourth quarter as the Warriors gained some momentum as they scored 20 to give the Minutemen a fight.

However, it wasn’t enough as the Minutemen went on to score 26.

Lexington won 70 to 41.

Leading the Minutemen in points was Daud with 25. Daud made five three-pointers, had two fouls and six assists.

Minuteman Kaden West had 12 points, two three-pointers, three assists and one foul. Dru Truax put up 11 points, four assists, three steals and made two three-pointers.

Greysen Strauss had seven points, two assists, four rebounds and three fouls.

Lexington won against Northwest on Friday, Dec. 16 in Grand Island. The final score was 44-42. Daud put up 13 points, Jase Carpenter had 11, Strauss had 11 and Truax had 9.

The Minutemen played at home on Tuesday, Dec. 20 against the Holdrege Dusters.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Idaho students' unsolved deaths prompt rumors, harassment

Idaho students' unsolved deaths prompt rumors, harassment

Investigators have yet to name a suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a home near campus last month. But would-be armchair detectives and internet sleuths have come up with several of their own, the conclusions often based on conjecture and rumor.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Legacy of Not In Our Town movement