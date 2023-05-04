LEXINGTON —It was a beautiful afternoon on Tuesday, May 2 as the Lexington Minutemaids took on the Hershey Panthers for a tennis dual.

The Minutemaids won eight to one over the Panthers.

SINGLES

Ella Young won nine to eight over Brandy Bode.

Molly Dowling won eight to five over Kayla McNeel.

Kayleigh Cetak won eight to three over Jordyn Messersmith.

Brooklyn Lul won eight to one over Alex Beveridge.

Jarline Martinez won eight to three over Chloe McNeel.

Ashley Chiguil won eight to one over Kristyn Woolley.

DOUBLES

Cetak and Lul won eight to two over Beveridge and Messersmith.

Martinez and Chiguil won eight to three over Woolley and C. McNeel.

Hannah Scharf and Emily Sonthana lost four to eight against Bode and Beveridge.

JV SINGLES

Abrianna Reynosa lost five to six against Beveridge.

Hannah Scharff won six to zero over C. McNeel.

Cooper Shotoski won six to zero over Krysta Eckhoff.

Abbie Ownes won six to two over Abrienna Quiroga.

Laikyn Seim won six to two over Katie Abbott.

Emily Sonthana won six to one over Zoe Schmitt.

Litzy Morales won six to zero over Shelby Smyth.

Grace Goodwin won six to one over Abbott.

Margarita Lucero won six to zero over Amelia Lake.

JV DOUBLES

Reynosa and Shotoski won six to two against Quiroga and Eckhoff.

Seim and Owens won six to one over Schmitt and Abbott.

Morales and Lucero won six to zero over Lake and Smyth.

Young and Goodwin won six to zero over Quiroga and Eckhoff.

The Minutemaids faced off in a dual against Ogallala on Wednesday, May 3.