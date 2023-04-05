KEARNEY — Amid the windy weather, the Lexington Minutemaids faced-off against the Kearney Catholic Stars indoors on Tuesday, April 4.

The varsity Maids lost four to five against the Stars.

In the doubles match one, Maid Kayleigh Cetak and Brooklyn Lul lost five to eight against Star Claire Rogers and Kit Schrock.

Maid Jarline Martinez and Ashley Chiguil won nine to seven against Kyleigh Seim and Tessa Colling in number two doubles.

During the number three doubles, Maid Cooper Shotkoski and Laikyn Seim lost two to eight against Star Makenzie Schroeder and Bailey Stover.

SINGLES

Number one – Maid Ella Young lost zero to eight against Schroeder.

Number two – Maid Molly Dowling won eight to four over Stover.

Number three – Maid Cetak lost two to eight against Schrock.

Number four – Lexington’s Lul was defeated five to eight by Rogers.

Number five – Lexington’s Martinez beat out Star Colling six to eight.

Number six – Maid Chiguil won eight to five over Kearney’s Seim.

JV

The Lexington junior varsity lost three to four.

Maid Abbie Owens and Molly Dowling lost five to seven against Mia Homan and Sofia Hayes in number one doubles.

In number two doubles, Maid Margarita Lucero and Ella Young won six to two over Katelyn Huls and Talyn Ritchie.

During number three doubles, Lexington’s Hannah Scharff and Abrianna Reynosa beat out Kearney’s Alicia Seely and Ada Hirschfeld one to six.

Lexington’s Grace Goodwin and Emily Sonthana lost two to six against Abby Isaacson and Raegan Ruyle in number four doubles.

In number five doubles, Maid Edith Gonzalez and Lorena Ortiz held off Jordyn Svec and Lauren Nore with a six to five win.

Maid Marissa Oestreich and Miriam Reik were defeated one to six by Star Joey Luther and Claire Eastman.

Lexington’s Izzy Johnson and Ella Ford lost five to six against Hirschfeld and Zoe Castillo.

The Minutemaids will host a tennis invite on Friday, April 14 at 9 a.m.