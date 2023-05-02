HASTINGS — The Lexington Minutemaid and Minutemen track team competed in Hastings in a quad against Kearney, Northwest and Hastings on Thursday, April 27.

As a team, both the Maids and Minutemen took home third place.

Maids

Susana Calmo took first in the 3200m with a PR time of 12:33.67. Kalli Sutton landed in fifth in the 100m hurdles, second in shot put with a PR mark of 34’1”, second in discus and third in pole vault. Naomi Arias took sixth in the 100m hurdles and third in the 300m hurdles. Heather Flores placed seventh in the 100m dash and eighth in the 200m dash. Jessica Hovie placed ninth in the 200m dash and fifth in the 400m dash. Alondra Arreaga took 13th in the 100m dash. Mady Wolfe got fourth in the 200m dash and sixth in triple jump. Reese Kuecker took fifth in the 200m dash and first in triple jump. Hadlie Wolf got fifth in shot put and fifth in discus. Abbi Sutton took ninth in discus. Yarely Simental placed 11th in the 800m and third in the 1600m. Parrhesia Converse got 12th in the 800m and fourth in the 1600m. Diana Ramirez-Lemus landed in sixth in the 1600m. McKinley Ureste took 13th in the 800m. Kianna Clouse got 12th in shot put and 14th in discus. Paola Ortiz placed 18th in shot put. Katherine Martinez took 17th in shot put and 11th in discus. Neveah Sauer landed in sixth in long jump and 12th in triple jump.

The 4x100 relay team took second with a time of 52.80.

Minutemen

Quentin Moss took third in the 100m dash, second in the 200m dash. Dru Truax placed second in the 400m dash. Jase Carpenter got third in the 200m dash and sixth in long jump. Caleb Dowling placed fourth in the 100m dash and first in long jump. Lazaro Adame placed second in the 1600m run. Morgan Bailey landed in second in pole vault. Miguel Cruz took fourth in the 1600m run and third in the 3200m. Eduardo Duarte-Benavides landed in fifth in the 1600m run. Anthony Taracena placed eighth in the 1600m run and sixth in the 3200m. Lionel Ramirez-Cendejas got 11th in the 1600m run. Josue Lucas-Reynoso took 13th in the 1600m run. Ryan Jeonghun landed eighth in the 100m dash, sixth in the 200m dash and 14th in high jump. Roberto Alvarado took ninth in the 100m dash and eighth in the 200m dash. Croix Leibert placed 10th in the 100m dash and 13th in long jump. David Arevalo placed 15th in the 100m dash and 12th in the 200m dash. Vigo Nopph landed in 13th in the 200m dash and ninth in pole vault. Oscar Aguado took first in the 800m. Alexes Rodriguez placed sixth in the 800m. Enrique Martinez landed in ninth place in the 800m. Gustavo Ortiz-Sanchez took 11th in the 800m. Edson Rocha placed 12th in the 800m. Josue Lucas-Reynoso landed in 16th in the 800m. Christian Burton placed third in the 110m hurdles and second in the 300m hurdles. Luis Castellanos took second in shot put and first in discus. Miguel Castellanos landed in sixth in shot put and 11th in discus.

Silvestre Vargas placed 14th in shot put and discus. Dominek Villalon took 16th in shot put and 19th in discus. Sebastian Dones landed in 22nd in shot put. Joshua Covarrubia placed 23rd in shot put. Eduardo Sanchez took 17th in discus. Yasin Mohamed got 20th in discus. Jason Hernandez placed fifth in pole vault.

The 4x100 relay team of Truax, Moss, Dowling and Carpenter placed second with a time of 44.36. The 4x100 relay team of Arevalo, Leibert, Jeonghun and Alvarado placed fourth with a time of 47.64. In the 4x400 relay, the team of Aguado, Moss, Garcia-Vargas and Truax took first place with a time of 3:34.12. The 4x400 relay team of Martinez, Ramirez-Cendejas, Duarte-Benavides and Rocha placed seventh with a time of 4:00.05. The 4x800 relay team took first with a time of 8:46.84.

The Maids and Minutemen hit the road for the Central Conference invite in Schuyler on Tuesday, May 2.