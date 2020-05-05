Lexington students honored for their scholastic achievement amid pandemic

LEXINGTON — Five Lexington students have been honored for their scholastic achievement in the spring semester by the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce and Lexington Rotary Club
The students chosen are normally honored with a luncheon, where their achievements are highlighted by school staff, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, such a gathering couldn’t occur this year.
Yet, the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce and Lexington Rotary Club still wanted to honor these five students for their achievement. The students recognized are,
Sixth grade: Nevaeh Sauer, parents are Daniel and Kaylie Sauer
Seventh grade: Ashley Fago, parents are Tonya and Jason Fagot
Eighth grade: Sydni Ringenberg, parents are Stephanie and Joel Ringenberg
Freshman: Anai Aguirre, parents are Efren and Maria Aguirre
Sophomore: Angel Perez, parent is Maria Perez
Senior: Austyn Stewart, parents are Ron and Patricia Stewart
Nevaeh Sauer has been involved in band, student council, swim team and volleyball. Outside of school they have been a part of Micha’s House, church, youth group, vacation bible school, food drives, worship teams and piano lessons. Their GPA is 4.2.
“School is one of my top priorities,” Sauer wrote, “I am involved in many school and community activities.”
Ashley Fago has been a part of cross country, student council, band, basketball and softball. Her extracurricular activities include, United Methodist Church youth group, travelling basketball, volunteer youth dance helper, dance and gymnastics. Her GPA is 4.1.
“I feel I am a leader in my class,” Fago wrote, “I try to be a positive role model to everyone around me.”
Sydni Ringenberg has been involved in dance lessons, dance recitals, gymnastics, piano, babysitting, working on her family’s farm, participated in the Nebraska State Fair, the Senior High Rodeo, the Make It Wool contest, summer parade and hosting a family from Estonia through IFYE. Her GPA is 4.0.
“I try hard during school to get good grades and I had my work in on time,” Ringenberg wrote for why she should be selected for the award.
Anai Aguirre has participated in softball, tennis, track, cross country and band. Outside of school they have been a part of swim team and St. Ann’s religious education. Their GPA is 3.2.
Angel Perez has been involved in the Food Pantry, hosted at Lexington Middle School and volunteered at the Majestic Theatre. In school they are involved in band, powerlifting, tennis, speech and Academic Decathlon. Their GPA is 4.7.
“I believe that I’ve devoted a plethora of time to my curricular studies,” wrote Perez, “I’ve tried my best throughout my years and I love academics.”
Austyn Stewart in school has been a part of football, basketball, L-Club, Circle of Friends, band, National Honor Society, student council, marching band and the school musical. His other activities include Wednesday night church group, AWANAS leader, American Legion Baseball, Mobile Food Pantry volunteer and Majestic Theatre volunteer. His GPA is 4.1.
“I enjoy being involved in numerous activities and really appreciate the opportunity and privilege to be involved,” Stewart wrote, “I strive to do my best in the classroom, along with all the activities that I am a part of.”
