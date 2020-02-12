Lexington students build cornhole boards and bags for the YMCA

LEXINGTON — Cornhole tournaments will now be held at the Orthman Community YMCA thanks to the work of students in Lexington Public School.
YMCA executive director Riley Gruntorad said the YMCA wanted to do something new during the winter months to get people out and about and to be active as well. Their idea was to incorporate cornhole into their list of activities.
“This is a fun, family friendly game that is perfect for the YMCA. Our next step was to figure out what we needed to make this league go,” Gruntorad said.
Bags and boards were needed to play, and the YMCA had some options between purchasing them or building them.
“I had the idea of asking Mrs. Delap's Middle School Home Ec class if they would be willing to make the bags,” Gruntorad said, “They agreed with the YMCA supplying the corn and the material for the bags. The kids did enough for five sets of boards and they turned out amazing.”
The boards were still needed and for this Gruntorad spoke with Jerry Wylie, who is in charge of the Alternative Education classes, about having the students build the boards.
“He loved the idea and had the perfect student for this project. Selegna Harvey created the 5 sets of cornhole boards for the YMCA and did an outstanding job with the project,” said Gruntorad.
The YMCA purchased the materials and Selegna did the rest.
“She burned the wood, stained them, routered the edges, added carpet to the bottom of the legs for a non-scratch surface and added the YMCA logo to the top of them. A convenient carrying handle was added as well,” Gruntorad said.
The YMCA has around eight teams signed up so far and if there is enough support, they will hold the tournaments in the summer or fall, said Gruntorad.
“The YMCA is all about partnerships and we are so glad we were able to partner with these kids to complete this project,” Gruntorad said, “The YMCA is very thankful for their hard work and dedication and hope to find other ways to continue to partner with organizations in our community.”
