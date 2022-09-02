Lexington softball wins big traveling to Minden for triangular

MINDEN — Lexington faced off against Minden first on Tuesday, Aug 30 in a high scoring game.

The Maids shutout the Whippets in the first three innings, scoring four to zero, two to zero and five to zero.

Lexington went into the fourth inning on a roll only allowing Minden to score once. The Maids racked up another six scores in the fourth inning.

Lexington’s pitcher Monica Campos pitched a stellar game. Campos hot hand shut down the Minden offense at the plate. Campos struck out five Whippet batters, had zero hits against her and allowed no walk on bases. Campos also had three at bats with three hits and four RBIs.

Maid Kalli Sutton had two hits on three at bats, scoring two points and was walked on once. Sutton also had three RBIs. Lexington’s Madysen Wolfe was a huge runner for the team. Wolfe scored four runs in the blow out win. Third base player Paetyn Harvey had three hits on three at bats and scored twice for the Minutemaids. Harvey also had two RBIs. Amaya Stewart had three hits on three at bats and scored once.

The final score in the win for Lexington was 17 to one.

KEARNEY CATHOLIC

On a hot streak, Lexington looked to play against the Stars.

The Maids started the game off hot with seven runners scoring and shutting out Kearney Catholic. The second inning wasn’t as big, score wise, but Lexington still shut down the Star’s offense allowing no scores to the Maids two scores.

The Kearney Catholic Stars took off in the third inning scoring four runs in. Lexington was still up by five. The Maids might not have won that inning but they did run in three scores of their own.

The fourth inning was quiet as Lexington only scored one run but shut out the Stars.

Lexington pitcher Monica Campos took the mound the entire game. Campos had seven hits against her, four runners scored on her pitching and struck out one Stars batter. Campos also walked two Kearney Catholic players.

Maid Abby Allen had two hits on two at bats and scored three runs with three RBIs. Harvey had two hits on three at bats and scored once with four RBIs. Jordyn Jefferies had three runs scored and had one hit on two at bats. Jefferies was also walked twice by the Stars pitcher. Campos had one hit on three at bats. Sutton put in two scores for the team. Sutton also had one hit on three at bats and was walked once by Kearney Catholic.

Lexington won the second game in the triangular against the Stars with a final score of 13 to Four.

The Minutemaids traveled to Gothenburg on Thursday, Sept 1.