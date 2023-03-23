LEXINGTON — On Tuesday, March 21, the Lexington Minutemaids and Minutemen hosted the York Dukes for an evening of soccer.

The Minutemaids started off the first half with a three to zero lead.

In the second half, the lady Duke defense couldn’t hold up against the powerful scoring the Maids brought. Lexington scored eight goals to the lady Dukes one.

Lexington Maids won 11 to one.

“This is the largest win in program history,” stated Head Coach Keith Allen, “the most goals scored in previous games were seven against Gering and Crete. ”

“The win also marked the first game in program history to Mercy Rule an opponent. We’ve been on the other end of the mercy, it felt good when that final whistle blew,” commented Allen.

Goals scored: Berniece Garcia (5), Citlali Prado (4), Valeria Perez (1) and Maylin Novoa (1).

Assists: Prado (2), Ariana Cabrera (2), Novoa (2), Perez (1) and Garcia (1).

Allen said, “A great team effort by all the girls really contributed to our possession. We feel good about what the girls are doing, but have some things we’d like to clean up before taking on Hastings Thursday.”

MINUTMEN

“Our home opener got off to a slow start as York was able to put in two goals on two shots. Eventually, though, our boys regrouped and rallied against a very well-coached Duke team that came in with a game plan that we didn’t see in the first game,” stated Head Coach Joel Lemus.

The Minutemen fell behind two to zero in the first half. A goal scored by Fernando Casillas got the Minutemen on the board 13 minutes into the game. A penalty kick scored by Lexington’s Alex Perez tied the game at halftime.

Lemus said, “The boys were able to continue our march to victory with two goals in the second half.” Minuteman Wilander Hernandez scored in the 62nd minute and in the 78th minute, Mario Maravilla scored the fourth goal for the win.

The Minutemen shut out the Dukes in the second half with impressive defensive.

Lexington won four to two and moved on to a one and one record early in the season.

“Our JV team found more success in finding the back of the net as they won 10-0 against the York JV team. Leading the way were Esteban Tovar, Jose Leiva and Alvaro Gonzalez with two goals each. Isai Ramirez, Juan Raymundo, Noe Perez and Jose Navarrete each scored one,” Lemus stated.

Up next, the Minutemaids and Minutemen traveled to Hastings and faced off against the Tigers on Thursday, March 23.