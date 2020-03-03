Lexington Service Array Day rescheduled for March 24 at FUMC

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Service Array Day, hosted by the Dawson County Community Well-Being Coalition, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church.
The event designed to gather community input about resources needed for children, youth and families was originally set for Feb. 25, but had to be postponed due to inclement weather.
The Service Array Day will now be hosted at the Methodist Church, located at 201 E. 8th St. The meeting itself will be in Fellowship Hall, attendees of the meeting can enter through the north and east sides of the building and the parking lot is open to the meeting group.
The data gathered from three service array days held in Gothenburg, Lexington and Cozad will be used to inform future plans to provide better services for all the children and families in Dawson County’s communities.
The Service Array Day for Cozad is still planned for Thursday, March 26 at the Wilson Public Library. Those who are interested can register online at www.GECLC.org.
Once all three Service Array Days have been held, the data and input will be sent to Nebraska Children and Families Foundation for dissemination, a report will then be reported in a countywide meeting to be held April 17 at 9 a.m., in a location to be determined.
To date, over 30 Nebraska counties have completed Service Array assessments with the tools and process developed by the National Child Welfare Resources Center for Family Centered Practice.
