GOTHENBURG — On Monday, June 5, the Gothenburg Senior Melons hosted the Lexington Pinnacle Bank Seniors for a late night of baseball.

Lexington started off batting first and weren’t able to make any runs over home. Gothenburg took to the plate and went three up and three out with Lexington’s Daven Naylor striking out all three batters.

In the second inning, Lexington had a one to zero lead after Ubaldo Anaya scored. With two outs, Lexington’s Jacksen Konrad hit a homerun to left field as two runs were scored as well.

Gothenburg’s Bennett Geiken scored the only run for the Melons in the bottom of the second inning after an error by Pinnacle Bank’s Conlan Kjar.

Starting off the top of the fourth inning, Lexington ran in three more scores to take a seven to one lead.

It was all over for Gothenburg in the fourth inning after the Pinnacle Bank seniors brought in two more runs.

It was a short game that only lasted five innings as Lexington pulled off the nine to one win.

The Lexington seniors advanced to seven and two on the season. Gothenburg picked up their second loss of the season.

Up to bat for Lexington was Konrad with three at bats, two runs scored, three hits, one walk, one homer and three RBIs. Daven Naylor had three at bats and one RBI. Jase Carpenter had three at bats, two runs scored, three hits and one RBI. Dru Truax had two at bats, one run scored, one hit and one RBI. Ubaldo Anaya had two at bats, two runs scored, one hit, one walk and two RBIs. Chayden Hoffmaster had three at bats, one hit and one RBI. Mitch McFadden had one at bat, one run scored and one walk.

On the mound for the Pinnacle Bank seniors was Daven Naylor with 11 strikeouts, two walks, one run allowed and one hit allowed.

Gothenburg’s Bennett Geiken had one at bat, one run scored and one walk. Jackson Schwanz had two at bats and one hit.

Lexington hosted the Grand Island B Seniors on Tuesday, June 6.

The Senior Melons host Holdrege Farm Bureau on Thursday, June 8 at 8 p.m.